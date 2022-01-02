Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 01-02-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• CHILI'S, 5511 Olive St. Date of inspection Dec. 29. Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Single service item being stored directly on the floor. Single service item shall be at least six inches above floor the Items must be stored to prevent contamination. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed grease deposits on equipment. Corrective Action: The food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Observation: Kitchen floors need cleaning clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep clean. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• MCDONALD'S, 3610 Camden Road. Date of inspection Dec. 29. Observation: Observed food debris counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• OCEANS FISH & CHICKEN, 2213 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 29. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed fish stored directly on floor. Food must be stored at least six inches from floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observed lids stored directly on the floor. Lids must be stored six inches above floor to be to prevent contamination. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Vent has accumulation of grease/residue. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed food debris in cooler. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Standing water in kitchen, floor drain needs to be repaired. Condensate drainage and other non sewage liquids and rainwater shall be drained from point of discharge to disposal.

• REDFIELD TRUCK STOP-ZAIMA ENTERPRISES LLC, Highways 65 and 46, Redfield. Date of inspection Dec. 28. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed drinks with no lid and straw. A closed BEVERAGE container if the container shall be handled to prevent contamination of: (1) The EMPLOYEE'S hands; (2) The container; and (3) Exposed FOOD; clean EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, and LINENS; and unwrapped SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. Drinks were discared during time of inspection. The premises shall be free of insects, rodents, and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence. Food is being stored on floor; should be stored at least six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed single service item being stored directly on the floor. Single service item shall be at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination. Observed cardboard being used as a surfaces in cooler. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Observed counter tops unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Fan in kitchen area needs to be cleaned. Observation: Kitchen area needs to cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Need to clean floors in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• RANDALL L. WILLIAMS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, 7206 W. Seventh Ave., P.O. Box 6408. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Observed a leak in the side of the large steam pot that needs to be repaired. Floor tiles throughout kitchen are damaged and need to be replaced.

• RICK'S QUICK STOP, 6000 W. Barraque St. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Beef patty (109 degrees F) and chicken strip (114 degrees F) in hot hold unit are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Seals on the prep cooler doors are damaged and need to be repaired or replaced. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• TWO BROTHERS ONE STOP, 2215 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Observation: Observed food debris on counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• THOMAS GROCERY AND GIFTS, 2003 N. University Drive, Suite 7. Date of inspection Dec. 6. Observed a box of single service items in storage area stored on the floor. Items must be stored at least 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination. Observation: No CFM (certified food protection manager) at this location.