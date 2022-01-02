Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 01-02-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County clerk's office:

Blake Allen Johnson, 28, and Amber Nicole Miller, 25, both of White Hall, recorded Dec. 28, 2021.

Cipriano Alvarez Rodriguez, 41, of White Hall, and Bianica Renee Rodriguez, 20, of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 22.

Tyrone Junior Barker, 52, and Renee Scott, 53, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 28.

Johnathan Wheeler Harris, 29, of Monticello, and Jordan S. Lanier, 26, of Warren, recorded Dec. 22.

Donovan Lee Light, 22, and Alicia Cecilia Rivera, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Dec. 28.

Joe Moore IV, 49, and Sheila D. Brothers, 39, both of Monroe, La., recorded Dec. 28.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Latrenda Richardson v Cortez Richardson, granted Dec. 28, 2021.

Lamarcus Benton v. Carolyn Benton, granted Dec. 28.

Phyllis Nelson v. Antonial Nelson, granted Dec. 28.

Lisa Smith v. Stephen Smith, granted Dec. 28.

Linda Bradley v. Gregory Bradley, granted Dec. 28.

Janice Newton v. Richard Profitt, granted Dec. 28.