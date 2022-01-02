Lane closings to resume Tuesday for work on I-30

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock involving continuing lane closings is scheduled to resume Tuesday night, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

No closings are scheduled through Tuesday afternoon because of the New Year's Day holiday weekend.

Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• Single lanes on the I-30 frontage roads between East Sixth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; detour will be indicated with signs.

• I-30 frontage road northbound between East 10th and East Sixth streets in Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

• Broadway (single-lane closures) between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock

• Left-lane closings on I-30 frontage roads at East Ninth Street and between East Fourth and East Sixth streets.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.