LBs relish seeing field all at once





During the regular season, University of Arkansas senior linebackers Hayden Henry, Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool rotated among two spots as the Razorbacks went with three defensive linemen and six defensive backs or four linemen and five defensive backs.

But all three were linebackers on the field together for a significant portion of Arkansas' 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday thanks to a new scheme devised by defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

"Hayden, Grant and I, we've been talking about it all year," Pool said. "We love playing together and finally we put in a package this week because they were going heavy personnel with the guys out.

"So getting to play with those two guys on the field at the same time was an honor and I've enjoyed this entire season playing with them."

Saturday definitely was the final game at Arkansas for Morgan and Henry, who returned as super seniors by taking advantage of an extra season of eligibility allowed by the NCAA because of the coronavirus.

Pool has played four seasons but could return for a fifth in 2022. He hasn't announced a decision yet.

"The only announcement I'm making may be where I'm eating tonight," Pool said with a laugh.

Would dinner at an Outback Steakhouse be his choice?

"Maybe," Pool said. "Got a few gift cards now."

Pool said he's going to take a couple days to think about what he wants to do moving forward.

"I've honestly just been thinking nothing but this game," he said. "I knew there was a job to be done and then whenever the game is over, sit down with my parents, kind of hear what I should do.

"But this state is just so amazing. Just truly proud of the other guys that came back, so all those things go into it."

Pool and Morgan each had five tackles against Penn State and Henry had 6 to finish with 125, 101 and 100, respectively, on the season.

"It's amazing how those guys rotate and they love each other," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Never happens like that. Three guys rotating in, one of them doesn't like the other guy -- 'I'm better than you.'

"How they go in there and play together like that, it's amazing. It's really great to see. It shows a lot about their character."

Morgan was asked what advice he has for Pool about whether to return next season or give the NFL a shot.

"I'm going to be the biggest fan of him no matter what he does," Morgan said. "If he's training to go to the NFL or if he's coming back, I want him to make the best decision for himself.

"Bumper is going to make the right decision for him no matter what. I'd like him to be a Hog, but I'm telling you, he could go play in the NFL right now if he wanted to as well."

Brown declares for NFL

Arkansas All-SEC cornerback Montaric Brown, a senior from Ashdown who had one season of eligibility remaining, posted on his Twitter account after the game that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft rather than return to the UA.

Brown shared the SEC lead with five interceptions this season.

Good start

Sam Pittman became the fifth Arkansas coach to win his first bowl game along with Frank Broyles, Lou Holtz, Bobby Petrino and Bret Bielema.

Clary off bench

Ty Clary, a super senior who has played all five offensive positions during his career, played the majority at right tackle. He came off the bench late in the first quarter to replace Dalton Wagner, who sustained an injury to ribs.

"He's been valuable all year for us, whether it be at center or guard or tackle," Coach Sam Pittman said of Clary. "I thought he did an outstanding job, really happy for him. Happy he got to play. Not happy Dalton got his ribs jacked up, but happy Ty got to play."

Second-half shutout

Arkansas became the second team this season, along with Illinois, to hold Penn State scoreless in the third and fourth quarters to overcome a 10-7 halftime deficit.

"We honestly did nothing differently," linebacker Grant Morgan said of the second half shutout. "We came out at halftime like, 'Listen guys, remember at fall camp when we were all talking crap to each other saying it's hot but we're going to keep going?'

" 'We're down. We're down by three points. We did it against Rice. We did it at LSU. We found ways to win, and we were built because we work so hard. It's not just starting in August.

"We worked so hard since January, and that builds us for moments like this."

The Illini, coached by Bret Bielema, the Razorbacks' coach for five seasons from 2013-17, also shut out Penn State in the third and fourth quarters when Illinois beat the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine overtimes.

Illinois and Penn State were tied 10-10 at the end of regulation.

Streak stopped

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had his streak of passes without an interception end at 171 in the first quarter on the Razorbacks' second series.

On first and 10 for Arkansas from the Penn State 11, Jefferson threw a pass into the back of the end zone intended for Warren Thompson that was intercepted by Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

Jefferson has the longest streak by a Razorback of passes without an interception behind the 184 by Tyler Wilson in 2011.

It was Jefferson's first interception since Ole Miss beat Arkansas 52-51 on Oct. 2, when his deep pass on the last play of the second half from the Rebels' 41 was picked off by cornerback Keidron Smith.

Jefferson finished the season with 21 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions.

Beating Big Ten

Arkansas, which improved to 16-24-3 in bowl games, got its first victory over a Big Ten opponent in five tries.

Previously, the Razorbacks had lost to Michigan 45-31 in the Citrus Bowl to cap the 1998 season, to Minnesota 29-14 in the Music City Bowl to cap the 2002 season, to Wisconsin 17-14 in the Capitol One Bowl to cap the 2006 season and to Ohio State 31-26 in the Sugar Bowl to cap the 2010 season.

Arkansas beat Nebraska -- which joined the Big Ten in 2011 from the Big 12 -- 10-7 in the Cotton Bowl to cap the 1964 season, finish 11-0 and win a share of the national championship.

At the time of that game, Nebraska was a member of the Big Eight.

The Razorbacks improved to 6-13-2 in games played on Jan. 1 with their first New Year's Day victory since beating Texas 27-6 in the 2000 Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Touchbacks continue

Freshman Cam Little handled kickoffs for the Razorbacks in place of Vito Calvaruso and showed a strong leg.

Little went 5 of 5 with touchbacks on all his kickoffs.

Calvaruso, who entered the transfer portal after the regular season and has committed to Wisconsin, had 63 touchbacks on 74 kickoffs during the regular season.

Little hit his only field goal attempt Saturday, from 37 yards, and finished the season 20 of 24. He also hit all three of his extra points to be perfect on all 46 on the season.

Pinning 'em deep

Reid Bauer averaged 44.4 yards on five punts and had kicks of 58 and 54 yards. Four of his punts were inside the Penn State 20, including Four of his punts pinned the Nittany Lions at their 8, 16, 18 and 9.

By the quarters

Arkansas outscored its opponents 122-68 in the third quarter this season, including 17-0 against Penn State.

For the season, the Razorbacks outscored their opponents 84-34 in the first quarter and 97-91 in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas was outscored 105-96 in the second quarter, inducing 10-0 by the Nittany Lions.

The Razorbacks outscored LSU 3-0 in their only overtime period of the season.

Receiver passes

Saturday offered the latest example of a receiver pass not going well for Arkansas.

Trailing 10-7, the Razorbacks had driven to the Penn State with 23 seconds left when receiver Warren Thompson threw a pass that was intercepted by Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

The pass made Arkansas receivers 1 of 11 with 3 interceptions the past two seasons.

Thompson has the only completion by a receiver, for a 27-yard gain to Treylon Burks in Arkansas' 20-10 victory over Texas A&M this season.

Neutral officials

Saturday's officiating crew was from the Big 12 Conference.

Under NCAA rules, bowl games are officiated by crews from conferences other than the teams playing.





