I have seen quite a few letters from owners of electric cars protesting the fee that the state charges owners. I assume this fee is supposed to be a charge for the use of the public roads. The owners of gasoline autos pay their share through gas tax. I wonder if these same electric car owners have considered the tax credit they are given by the feds for buying electric cars. Subsidies by government usually go to groups that have lots of votes or an effective lobbyist.

I don't think fair gets much attention when these things are being debated. Hard to see things from other people's perspective.

MAURICE ORR

Texarkana

Prejudice is still here

No one is born with prejudice. It's acquired through imitation, teachings, reactions, thoughtfulness and who knows what else. Incidents from the '40s through the '60s affected my feelings which were largely centered on fairness.

Riding along country roads between Virginia and North Carolina offered sights of quiet fields and simple shacks. Lively kids like me played in groups around old wooden shacks while grownups sat on the porches. Every country store we passed had a big sign on an outside door that read, "No colored."

"What does that mean?" I asked Mama, and she explained that colored people couldn't go to the bathroom there. "Where do they go?" I asked. "Oh, they'll find a place all right, don't you worry about that!" her friend said, and they laughed.

Every Friday I caught a late afternoon bus downtown to meet Mama at her office. The only people on the bus were colored people in the back. I sat with them, feeling a bit like Friday family travelers. One Friday, the bus driver walked to the back and told me I did not have to sit back there. He motioned for me to move up front. I did, but I was mad. The next Friday I passed him as usual, and went to the back. He never said another word to me.

In college, I arrived in Atlanta for church one morning to find a crowd blocking the front steps of my big downtown church. I learned that church officers were blocking Negroes from sit-ins. Across the street was an Episcopal church. I walked into the church and saw one little old Black lady with a hat on. All was quiet. I have never since left that denomination.

I started work on Capitol Hill in the summer of 1963, the same day the Martin Luther King Jr. March on Washington began. It took John F. Kennedy's assassination and Lyndon Johnson's determination to get the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964. My congressman from Atlanta voted for the bill. He confessed he was overcome by the monumental history of the moment. Hate mail poured in. I opened one envelope which had used toilet paper in it.

Sixty years has not brought about equal change in attitudes or practices.

JUDITH BAUM

North Little Rock

Doesn't make sense

I am truly confused.

What gives with the folks who are refusing to be vaccinated because of their right to self-determination and freedom from government tyranny; who reject any confidence in science, physicians, hospitals, and pharmacy; and who spin fantasies of a widespread evil conspiracy regarding the vaccines?

In spite of all such avowals, these same people run as fast as possible to the very medical community they have indicted when they contract covid and become sick, with all the scary possible outcomes. These bio-terrorists suddenly need and want the physicians, hospitals and the drugs created by Big Pharma.

If they really believe all of their anti rantings and ravings, why don't they just stay home and take the worm medication for farm animals?

Just saying.

SHARON MARCUM

Little Rock

Opting out is selfish

You accepted a scholarship from your school, so your education is paid for. What gives you the right to opt out of a bowl game?

Is your college still being paid for? If you choose to opt out, then your free ride should end. You do not deserve to continue to receive a scholarship.

A real team member would not desert his team for selfish reasons.

KAREN HERBERT

Little Rock