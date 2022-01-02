Library digitized at institute specializing in Eastern branch of Christianity

Some of the texts at the library of the Pontifical Oriental Institute, a graduate school in Rome dedicated to the study of the Eastern branch of Christianity, have been digitized and will soon be at the fingertips of a global audience.

The first digitized versions will be available to the public in mid-2022, the product of a charitable initiative that connected the institute with technology companies in the United States and Germany.

The companies, he said, understood the project’s value. Many of the books come from countries such as Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, where turmoil put entire collections at risk. Others come from countries where authoritarian censorship was equally threatening.

“We’re not a hospital, we’re not in the fields of Syria,” said the Rev. David Nazar, the institute’s rector, “but we have students that come from there, who study here because our resources haven’t been destroyed by war.” Although most of the institute’s titles are not recognizable to the general public, they are precious to scholars. They include volumes such as a Greek first edition of liturgies of John Chrysostom, an early church father, printed in Rome in 1526.

“The library is unique in the world,” said Gabriel Radle, a professor at the University of Notre Dame who studied at the institute.

Its volumes cover the broad gamut that is Eastern Christianity, a term for the traditions and denominations developed in the first centuries of the church in Jerusalem and the Middle East, spreading through Greece, Turkey and Eastern Europe, north to Russia, south to Egypt and Ethiopia, and as far east as India.

The first set of books to be digitized were scanned by an eight-member team from a Long Island, N.Y., company, Seery Systems Group, using scanning technology from SMA of Germany.

The digitized books will be managed via ShelterZoom, a New York company.