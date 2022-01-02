LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Central Arkansas Library System adds evening hours | Little Rock Zoo's carousel recognized with award

Library set to add to evening hours

The Central Arkansas Library System has implemented additional evening hours at several library branches, according to a newsletter issued Thursday.

A post on cals.org said the additional hours mean "there will be at least one branch open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday."

The new hours are to begin Monday. A table of the new hours at each branch is available at cals.org.

LR Zoo carousel gets national nod

The Little Rock Zoo's Over-The-Jumps Carousel has been recognized with an award from the National Carousel Association, according to a news release issued by the zoo Tuesday.

A letter from the association announcing the award said, "The Over-the Jumps Carousel[,] built in 1924 by the Spillman Engineering Company, has been beautifully restored, well cared for and supported by the community," according to the release.

As an undulating carousel, Over-The-Jumps is the last surviving operational carousel of its kind, according to the zoo.