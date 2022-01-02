LIVE! in NWA: Mark McGee and Buddy Shute headed for Memphis

Turns out the Jeff Horton Band isn't the only star from our region representing us at the International Blues Challenge Jan. 18-22 in Memphis, Tenn. We got this email last week from Buddy Shute:

"Mark McGee (harmonica) and I (vocals/guitar) will be representing the Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Society in the solo/duo category at the International Blues Challenge. Mark and I will be competing against approximately 100 artists from all over the globe. We have just finished recording and are awaiting delivery of our new CD 'Hard As Nails' [with the] official release date after our return from Memphis. We are amazed and grateful for all the attention and support we have received."

Shute, who is a native of Memphis, describes the duo's music as combining the traditional sound they grew up listening to with their own tales of adventure.

"My family owned an apartment building and a car lot one block from Sun Studios," he says. "I remember the 'music people' stopping by to check out our cars. My best friend's uncle was 'Radio Rebel' deejay Dewey Phillips, who debuted a kid named Elvis Presley, singing 'That's All Right Mamma,' at the request of (Sun Records founder) Sam Phillips."

It's no wonder Shute started playing the Memphis bar scene when he was 16, moving on later to New Orleans, where, he says, "the young players respect the older players and everybody plays with everybody."

"Once, I was playing a hole in the wall on Bourbon Street for tips, and Ike and Tina Turner's band came in and asked if they could sit in."

McGee began playing harmonica in the 1970s and has since stayed true to his blues roots, Shute adds, playing in several regional bands. "His ability to stay the course as a no-frills harp player is respected by many around Northwest Arkansas," Shute says.

There is a GoFundMe account set up for the expenses of the Memphis competition trip at gofundme.com and search Buddy Shute. Read more at buddyshute.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Honey Collective performs from 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 26 at Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Vintage Pistol performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 1; Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 3; there's an open mic night starting at 8 p.m. Jan. 4; drink and draw starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 5; and there's an open bluegrass jam at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• A New Year's drag brunch begins at 1 p.m. Jan. 1; it's Trivia Night with the Angry Chef at 6 p.m. Jan. 5; 96 Miles performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 7; and Brick Fields performs from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 8 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Tracy Lawrence performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29; Sierra Ferrell performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 18; and Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• One for the Money performs Jan. 3 at JJ's, 324 W. Dickson St. jjsgrill.com.

• Brick Fields will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5 at Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. 935-4800.

• It's Sunday Dance Night at 6 p.m. Jan. 2; Danny Mullen performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 3; James "Daddy" Miller performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 4; Ben Harris plays an acoustic set at 5 p.m. Jan. 5; and JerGriffin performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• A New Year's Eve Happy Hour with Full House starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 31; an Arkansauce New Year's Eve Bash starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Ghost Cities performs with Fight Dream and The Salesman at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6; Earl & Them play happy hour at 6 p.m. Jan. 7; and the Ben Del Shreve Band performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 7 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• "Phoenix Ascending" will be the next program for the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22; comic Trey Kennedy brings his "Are You For Real? Tour" to town at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; and the Sullivan Fortner Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

FORT SMITH

• Cody Hibbard and Chad Cooke Band perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15; and RC & The Ambers perform with Kyle Nix and the 38's and special guest Lance Roark at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Brewery Comedy Tour visits the River Valley at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Fort Smith Brewing Co., 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Tickets are $12 at eventbrite.com. 242-3722; fortsmithbrewing.com.

• The Cadillac Three with Ben Chapman perform Feb. 4; Frank Foster performs Feb. 18; and Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22; and the Kansas Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour stops at 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Dirty Flannel Shirt performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 5, Michael Cooper on Jan. 12, Amber & Kevin on Jan. 19 and Patti Steel on Jan. 26 at Core Brewing, 2470 N. Lowell Road. 717-2231. coreofarkansas.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

TICKETS

• Tickets are on sale at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers for Tim McGraw, April 29; for KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO and Styx, with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18. amptickets.com.

• Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are on sale. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices were not available at press time.

• Tickets are also available for Weird Al Yankovic's Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour May 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$79 at ticketmaster.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at bmartin@nwadg.com.