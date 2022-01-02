Local notes: Amazeum hosts covid-19 vaccinations

Bentonville Library

The Bentonville Public Library's drive-through book drop is closed. It will remain closed indefinitely, pending repairs. If you're unable to visit the library during open hours to return materials, they can be renewed on the website.

Information: bentonvillelibrary.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is teaming up with Arkansas Concerns of Police Officers (C.O.P.S.) to offer blood donors the opportunity to honor fallen officers and to make a lifesaving difference in the community during two Blue Blood Drives, Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.

The drive on Jan. 3 will take place at the First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge, 1650 Slack St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another drive will be held on Jan. 10 at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 1155 Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Successful blood donors will receive a commemorative heather gray T-shirt that illustrates support for the law enforcement community and local blood donation.

Information: cbco.org/blue-blood.

Vaccinations

The Scott Family Amazeum hosts vaccination clinics for anyone ages 5 and older during January, February, and March. The first clinic is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, during the museum's popular pay-as-you-wish Priceless Nights.

Clinics dates and times:

• 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5

• 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 8

• 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26

• 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 29

• 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16

• 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 19

• 4:30 to 7:30 March 9 and

• 9 a.m. to noon March 12

All clinics held at the Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville. Covid-19 vaccines are free; insurance is not required and those attending the clinics will not need to provide identification or Social Security number to get vaccinated. Children ages 5-17 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to provide consent to the vaccination. If you have previously had a covid-19 vaccine, please bring your CDC vaccination card. First, second and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are available at the clinics dependent on CDC/FDA approved eligibility. Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for children 5 to 11 years old. Pfizer BioNTech boosters are now approved for anyone age 16 and older. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Information: nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar.