Meeting on juvenile lockup postponed

TEXARKANA -- A meeting to resolve the Juvenile Detention Center funding question that faces Miller County and Texarkana officials has been postponed.

Rather then hold a workshop this week, the city issued a public notice Thursday, canceling the initial plan to meet with county officials Tuesday at 4 p.m. and proposed instead to hold the meeting later in January, with a definite date still pending.

City officials cited the need to gather the necessary information to "productively participate in this discussion."

Texarkana City Manager Jay Ellington said Thursday that he requested the workshop postponement.

"I asked for this delay because I need to put together all my information," Ellington said. "I would like to get the information I need to help come up with a solution for both the city and Miller County."

Juveniles arrested by the Texarkana Police Department are housed at the Juvenile Detention Center, as are those arrested by the Miller County sheriff's office.

Recently, the Miller County Quorum Court agreed to finance the youth lockup facility for the first three months of the upcoming new year.

At issue is a 1994 inter-local agreement that called for the city to pay one-half of the center's annual operations and maintenance cost.