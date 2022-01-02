



• Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain's response to the pandemic were awarded knighthoods Friday in the country's annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu. Craig, who made his final outing as 007 in the blockbuster "No Time to Die," was made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George -- the same honor given to the fictional Bond -- for his services to film and theater. The title is often given to diplomats, and Bond was described as holding it in the film franchise and the books by Ian Fleming. In sport, 19-year-old U.S. Open champion Raducanu becomes an MBE, or a Member of the Order of the British Empire. In total, the Honors List recognized more than 1,200 people in the U.K. this year, including scientists, actors, politicians, Olympic athletes and people who worked to raise funds for charities. Queen Elizabeth II also made former Prime Minister Tony Blair a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry. And, in another year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said almost one in five of the honors were for coronavirus-related service. The queen also appointed two others to the Order of the Garter: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Baroness Valerie Amos, a Labour Party member of the House of Lords, who will become the first black person to be appointed to the order.

• U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has called out what she described as a fixation among Republicans about her personal life after right-wing trolls attacked her for vacationing in Florida. "If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet," she tweeted. "Ya creepy weirdos." Ocasio-Cortez, 32, was responding to a tweet from self-described "American nationalist" Steve Cortes saying in part: "Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals" as he shared a photo of the congresswoman with her partner at a cafe in Florida. The image appears to have originated in an article about their vacation by the conservative National Review. That in turn prompted right-wing Twitter to go wild. After the progressive's zinger at the GOP, an editor for the far-right website the Daily Caller tweeted that he didn't want to date her. "I'm glad you felt the need to share that with the world," Ocasio-Cortez responded. "Don't worry, this is a totally normal thought to have and share as an editor of a right-wing website, and totally doesn't prove my point at all.





U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.





