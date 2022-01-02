Northeast Arkansans begin rebuild after toradoes; residents await FEMA aid, insurance adjustments

Nearly three weeks after a tornado tore the roof off her Northeast Arkansas mobile home, Edith Thacker was still unsure if she'd ever be able to move back in.

Patched with tarps and leaning on uncertain foundations, Thacker's home stood in a Leachville neighborhood devastated by the deadly storms that passed through Arkansas on Dec. 10.

In the days after the tornadoes, Thacker received food and supplies, and moved in with one of her sons. Thacker said her mobile home was uninsured.

While some houses on her block saw more damage than her's did, "I think we'll tear it down and take the part of it that's good and make storage," she said Wednesday.

Thacker was among the hundreds of Arkansans who were displaced by the tornadoes last month. The storms destroyed or inflicted major damage on more than 256 homes as it tore through Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties, according to joint preliminary damage assessments from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

With power restored and streets cleared, many affected Arkansans are weighing their options for reconstruction. Some have found themselves waiting for insurance adjusters and certain building materials, which residents said are in short supply.

For residents like Thacker who are uninsured or underinsured, relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration is available. President Joe Biden opened access to low-cost loans for property losses and grants for temporary housing and home repairs late last month when he declared Arkansas a federal disaster area.

"Just in time for Christmas, President Biden approved major disaster declaration for Arkansas for December tornadoes/storms," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Dec. 24 tweet. "Individual assistance will be available. Thanks for the quick response."

By Tuesday, a FEMA team was fielding applications at the Trumann Recreation Complex. Sandwiched between pallets of non-perishable food and racks of donated clothing, federal officials interviewed residents at folding tables. Mobile teams, guided by assessments from the Arkansas Emergency Management Department, went door-to-door helping residents sign up for assistance.

As of the latest assessment, storms affected 243 homes in Trumann, including 72 that were destroyed. Roughly 60% of these homes were insured, according to Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman.

"That means some people just lost everything," he said.

Close to 20 people visited the FEMA station the day it opened. Redman expected federal officials would continue working out of the recreation complex for the next few weeks.

As FEMA crews gather information from residents in affected areas, the agency has issued warnings about potential scams. Thieves may try to apply for federal aid using names, addresses and Social Security numbers taken from storm survivors. FEMA officials carry official identification badges and never request personal financial information or charge applicants for assistance or inspections, according to a news release from the agency.

Jamie Brooks, who survived a tornado that struck east Trumann by diving into a storm cellar, was among those who stopped at the FEMA station Wednesday. After the storm damaged the roof and siding of her then-boyfriend's home, Brooks said federal officials helped her find housing through a local church.

"It's wonderful," she said. "It's been a blessing."

Several blocks away from the recreation complex, Faith Miller answered her door asking if a FEMA team had arrived. After filling out an application the day before, she expected federal officials to stop by that afternoon. While the Millers saw damage to their fencing, roof and porch, Chris Miller said they were fortunate compared with many of their neighbors.

Across the street, Carl Holt was sorting the debris left on a family member's property. A tornado that cut through the neighborhood had reduced the home to rubble. While he was unsure if his relatives were seeking aid from FEMA, Holt said they had found housing outside of town and received gift cards from churches.

"It was tragic," he said, surveying the piles of warped metal and splintered wood strewn across the property. "It hit all at once."

While individuals may apply for FEMA assistance, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said those funds do not extend to local governments. To cover the cost of damage to at least four city structures, including a Fire Department building, Lewallen said the city was hoping to receive state or federal funds.

"We lost a lot of public buildings and equipment," Lewallen said Tuesday.

Some Arkansans with homeowners insurance have reported delays in rebuilding because of material shortages and mounting insurance claims. Ernestine Harrell, who lives near a Monette nursing home that was leveled by a tornado, expected that it would take up to three weeks to replace her garage door and 12-16 weeks to replace her windows.

"The problem is getting the things we need," she said.

Across the street, Lynn Barnes said he had hoped to have a check from his insurance company by Wednesday to begin repairing damage to his fence and windows. Barnes suspected that the delay was because of other claims piling in after Arkansas and three other states were affected by the tornadoes.

While volunteers had largely cleared the debris cluttering his neighborhood, Barnes pointed to a nearby field still littered with smoldering burn piles. With winter setting in, he expected cleanup and rebuilding efforts to continue for months.

"It's going to be spring, or late spring before we're back to normal," he said.

Craighead County's County Judge Marvin Day said that while cleanup efforts were still ongoing in parts of the county, the majority of debris from the storm was cleared.

"Right now I'd characterize it as waiting on insurance adjusters," he said of recovery work Tuesday. "Others have already got clearance and started repairs."

Despite concerns raised by Harrell and Barnes, some contractors were surprised with how smoothly rebuilding efforts were progressing. Corey Crouch, a field representative for Roof Raiders, said the Jonesboro-based company was receiving, on average, 10-12 calls a day, though the number could fluctuate. He noted that insurance companies seemed to be processing claims more efficiently than normal.

While Crouch was concerned that roofing contractors might see a shortage of materials in the aftermath of the tornadoes, he said that thankfully that hadn't been an issue.

As aid from FEMA and insurance companies continued to flow into Northeast Arkansas, many residents received assistance from the scores of volunteers and donors that mobilized after the tornadoes.

In Trumann, residents saw a swell of support from benefactors across the country. In the days before Christmas, local coin drives saw a spike in donations, helping to provide gifts for affected families.

Last week, head-high stacks of beef stew, pears and peanut butter still partitioned the recreation complex. Terah Redman, who coordinated volunteer efforts at the center, said recent donations from churches and businesses as far as Utah and California had bolstered initial offerings made by locals. With supplies piling up faster than volunteers could give them away, Redman said she was asking Trumann residents to stop making donations.

"I don't want them spending their last dollar on laundry detergent up here when I know I've got a truck coming," she said.

That hasn't stopped nearby businesses from cooking meals for storm survivors. Trumann residents who visited the complex Wednesday were greeted by the smell of sizzling burgers wafting from a mobile grill set up by employees of Farm Credit Midsouth. Before noon, Stanley Mitchell, a branch manager with the financial cooperative, said he and his team had already cooked more than 100 burgers. The week before, the group had grilled around 230 burgers for Leachville residents. The next day they planned to do the same in Monette.

"The outpouring of support has been nothing less than outstanding," Redman said.