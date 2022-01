Northwest Arkansas divorces

The following divorces granted were recorded Dec. 23-29 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

20-1918. Jahzeel Olvera v. Jose Mejia

21-296. Daryl Knight v. Michelle Knight

21-1240. Carlos Sanchez Gonzalez v. Maria Sanchez

21-1272. Penny Weaver v. Duane Weaver

21-1593. Marisol Lozano v. Joel Lozano

21-1649. Bryan Carnithan v. Jori Carnithan

21-1692. Dakota Guenther v. Sherry Guenther

21-1719. Sonrisa Holmes v. Mycroft Holmes

21-1770. Stephanie Harrison v. Richard Harrison

21-1843. Quincy Dye v. Misty Mann

21-1859. Robin Dickerscheid v. Jay Dickerscheid

21-1861. Evelyn Nguyen v. James Nguyen

21-1879. Hoa Quach v. Ricky Ingram

21-1900. Shelby Young v. Zachary Young

WASHINGTON COUNTY

21-590. Andrew Burns v. Jessica Tilton

21-1076. Adriana Sanchez v. Jorge Velasque

21-1647. Schweta Sharad v. Shakunt Sharad

21-1649. Colin Mayer v. Alexandra Mayer

21-1762. Carrie Marshall v. Aaron Marshall

21-1785. Brandy Clark Walters v. James Walters