FOOTBALL

Colts activate QB Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/covid-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas today. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test today to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union this week. He went on the covid-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days. The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the covid-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements. Cincinnati returned QB Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) and linebacker Germaine Pratt to the active roster from the covid-19 list.

Chiefs’ RB out vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs downgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to out of today’s game in Cincinnati. Edwards-Helaire hurt his shoulder early in the second half of last weekend’s romp past Pittsburgh. He did not participate in practice this week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report before being downgraded Saturday. The Chiefs activated running back Jerick McKinnon off injured reserve, where he’d been recovering from a hamstring injury, and planned for him to make the trip to Cincinnati. Darrel Williams will be the starter with McKinnon and Derrick Gore as the backups for the important AFC showdown. The Chiefs already have clinched the AFC West but have an opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed with a win and some help from the Dolphins against the Titans. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North by beating Kansas City.

BASKETBALL

NBA adds another referee

Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game on Saturday as the league continued finding ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak. Sha’Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days — three others worked games on Friday — and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game. Mitchell has worked in the G League since 2018. Her call-up comes as the NBA’s referee corps continues dealing with several officials who have either virus-related issues or injuries. NBA teams saw 544 players get into at least one game in December alone, the most for any month — and any previous season — in league history. The single-season mark entering this year was 540, set last season; the NBA’s total this season entering Saturday was 567.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. champion withdraws

Two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, a favorite to make the Olympic team, has withdrawn from next week’s nationals. Tennell, who has missed the season’s main competitions on the road to the Beijing Games, has been dealing with a right foot injury. She still could make the American squad for February’s Olympics by petitioning for a spot. But with several other top skaters competing in Nashville, that seems a long shot. Tennell, 23 and a member of the 2018 Olympic team, said on social media: “I made the hardest decision of my life to withdraw from nationals due to my ongoing foot injury. I don’t really know how to put into words what I’m feeling right now. I normally try to keep things light, but this hurts. I don’t like to give up when things get hard, but time has not been my friend this year and now it’s run out.”

HORSE RACING

Trainer of Seattle Slew dies

Billy Turner, who trained Seattle Slew to a Triple Crown sweep of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes in 1977, has died. He was 81. Turner died Friday at his home in Reddick, Fla., where he had been in hospice care after battling prostate cancer for two years, according to a statement from his wife, Pat. Seattle Slew became horse racing’s 10th Triple Crown winner and first to go undefeated during his 3-year-old season. The colt was named Horse of the Year and champion 3-year-old male in 1977. Seattle Slew’s owners moved the colt to trainer Doug Peterson by the end of that year when they disagreed with Turner’s plan to rest the colt after the Triple Crown. Seattle Slew ran afterward and was badly beaten. Turner was inducted into racing’s Hall of Fame in 1981. He had 533 victories and purse earnings of $17,501,009 during his career, according to Equibase.

TENNIS

U.S. takes down Canada

John Isner and Taylor Fritz beat their Canadian singles opponents to help give the United States a 3-0 win in their ATP Cup match in Sydney. Isner beat Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the Americans the early lead. Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles match due to fatigue. Fritz then came from a set down to beat No. 11-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 and clinch the match before the Americans won the doubles 6-4, 6-4 over Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov.