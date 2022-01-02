ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Officer and a Gentleman' singing way into Fayetteville





In entertainment and the arts this week:

'Military' musical

"An Officer and a Gentleman," a musical based on the film and original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart, will be onstage 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

The book is by Dick Scanlan; the musical score consists of 1980s hits by Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips and Pat Benatar, with Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' Grammy and Oscar-winner "Up Where We Belong."

Tickets are $41-$82 (plus fees). Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

A pre-show cocktail class at 6:30 p.m. Friday, sponsored by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits and Catering Unlimited, provides the makings of two show-theme cocktails. Tickets are $35 plus fees; space is limited.

Covid-19 protocols require all patrons to wear a mask while inside the arts center.

South Asian films

Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, in partnership with Fayetteville Film Fest, will offer the first of four film showcases highlighting diversity in cinema, 7 p.m. Friday. "Indie Films South Asia" includes seven short and documentary films created by South Asian filmmakers, chosen by a panel of six jurors who reviewed 25 submissions from around the world.

The films will screen in two blocks with a 15-minute intermission. The first focuses on the immigrant experience; the second explores the themes of loss and grief. All films will be screened in their original language with subtitles and include adult content that might not be appropriate for younger viewers. A schedule is available at tinyurl.com/3shyretb.

Subsequent showcases will focus on Arkansas filmmakers, 7 p.m. Feb. 25; "Best of 2021 Fest," 7 p.m. March 12; and "Indie Films Artosphere," 7 p.m. May 26.

Tickets are $15 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.



