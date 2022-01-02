100 years ago

Jan. 2, 1922

• The Penitentiary Commission will meet today at 11 o'clock, probably at the Hotel Marion. It was announced last night to take legal steps for the removal of Warden E. H. Dempsey, who yesterday refused to turn over the keys to the penitentiary to his successor. Warden Dempsey also will employ an attorney to look after his interests, and a long, legal controversy may result. It is quite probable that the commission can compel the removal of Dempsey, even without making charges against him, as under the law, he is an employee of the commission.

50 years ago

Jan. 2, 1972

• Thirteen youths were arrested in two raids Christmas night and December 28 by sheriff's deputies just outside North Little Rock. They will face charges of possession of marijuana January 6 in North Little Rock Municipal Court. Both raids were at night and were made after neighbors complained about the noise. ... Capt. D. J. (Sonny) Routh said that four cars were dispatched to the scene and found the nine persons on blankets. Marijuana cigarette butts were on the ground nearby, he said. The arrests were made about 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m., he said. ... The four persons, all of North Little Rock, were arrested in an abandoned house in Sylvan Hills.

25 years ago

Jan. 2, 1997

PINE BLUFF -- A state audit has uncovered more than $7,000 in falsified travel reimbursements for 1995 at the Jefferson County office of the Department of Human Services, department spokesman Joe Quinn confirmed Tuesday. The department will try to recover the money from Kywanda Marshall of Monticello, a former employee of the Jefferson County office who was fired in 1995, Quinn said. The department likely will file a civil suit against Marshall, Quinn said. The discrepancy turned up in the most recent legislative audit of the entire department. According to that audit, falsified reimbursements amounting to $7,211 were uncovered in the Jefferson County office during the fiscal period beginning May 24, 1994, and ending March 23, 1995, Quinn said.

10 years ago

Jan. 2, 2012

• Nearly 100 people wanted for crimes in Pulaski County were returned to the county from out of state in 2011, costing the sheriff's office more than $30,000, records show. The cost of returning offenders to the county, from places as far away as Portland, Ore., will probably increase before the total for 2011 is tallied, according to sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Carl Minden. "It's a built-in cost, just something we have to do," he said. The sheriff's office is responsible for all extraditions in the county, including fugitives wanted in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Maumelle. Because the individuals are being brought to a Pulaski County court, and the sheriff's office is responsible for transportation of the county's prisoners, the county is responsible for extradition expenses, said Lt. Marsha Haley, who works in the sheriff's warrants division.