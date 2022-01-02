Patents awarded to Arkansans

Dec. 28, 2021

Patent 11,206,776 B2. Markers Associated with Soybean Rust Resistance and Methods of Use Therefor. Issued to Glenn R. Bowers of Bay; Ju-Kyug Yu of Slater, Iowa, and Becky Welsh Breitinger and Nanda Chakraborty, both of Research Triangle Park, N.C. Assigned to Syngenta Participations AG, Basel, Switzerland.

Patent 11,206,784 B1. Rice Cultivar 'CLL16'. Issued to Karen A.K. Moldenhauer of Stuttgart. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,209,188 B2. Fuel-Fired Appliance with Exhaust Dilution. Issued to Shawn A. Reed of Charleston; Mickey E. Batson of Lavaca; Michael D. Williams of Booneville; Christopher R. Taylor of Pocola, Okla., and Tyson J. Cogburn of Roland, Okla. Assigned to Rheem Manufacturing Co. of Atlanta.

Patent 11,210,618 B2. Systems and Methods for Generating a Two-Dimensional Planogram Based on Intermediate Data Structures. Issued to Murthy Narayana Kolluru, Manisha Goswami and Rajesh Veliyanallore, all of Bentonville, and Ehsan Nazarian and Paul Michael Tempest, both of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,210,688 B2. Systems and Methods for Interactive Shopping Using a Mobile Computing Device. Issued to David William Soldate of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,211,742 B2. Cable Connector. Issued to Andrew Rayburn and Gianni Bardella, both of Maumelle. Assigned to Molex LLC of Lisle, Ill.

Patent D939,299 S. Combined Chain and Coupler for a Chain Wrench. Issued to Neil Johnson of Springdale.