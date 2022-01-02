Paying the cost of admission

On Thanksgiving afternoon, while stroking my hostess' blind beagle and drinking wine, I got to chatting with her grandson, an 18-year-old who attends the University of (Redacted).

The conversation got around to doing stuff when you're not old enough to do it legally. One of our group mentioned that when he was a kid, many teenagers drove cars well before reaching the age to get an official driver's license (in Arkansas, a learner's license is available for those ages 14-15 who can take the wheel if accompanied by a licensed driver 21 years of age or older).

Plenty of teenagers aren't much interested in driving anymore. But they're interested in having an official-looking ID that indicates they are old enough to get into clubs and bars and other age-limited venues. And from what my young friend tells me, there's little need to sit around waiting to reach an acceptable age to do that.

I noted that when I was in high school, some enterprising students made a little cash on the side by figuring out how to change the birth-year numbers on our drivers' licenses (which at the time were plastic, with raised lettering) by scraping off the color on the actual date, using a heated needle on the backside of the license to outline a new number, coloring the new number with a Sharpie or black eyeliner, then painting clear nail polish over the handiwork to preserve it. It was simple to turn, say, 1952 into 1950 for a nominal charge of $5.

"Do you have a fake ID?" I asked my Thanksgiving dinner companion. "Sure," he said, and casually handed me an official-looking card, complete with a photo, that venue bouncers probably wouldn't hesitate to accept (it helps that my young friend doesn't look like he's 12).

His mother, sitting nearby, didn't bat an eye.

Where did you get it? I asked him. Online, he said. And not on the darknet, either.

When I got home after our feast, I was surprised to find plenty of fake ID sites, showing examples of their wares by state. Prices on one of them range from $100 (for basic states like Louisiana, Kentucky, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, to name a few) to $130 (fancy Minnesota, New Hampshire, Georgia). An Arkansas license costs $125.

A list of validation information includes a star in the upper right of the card indicating compliance with the REAL ID Act, which allows its holder to board domestic airline flights and enter federal facilities.

All you do is fill out a form with name, address, license number (the site will generate one that suits your state if you want), date of birth, and a few other quantifiers. Add a photo of you, a photo of your signature, and a mailing address. You can pay with an Amazon Gift Card code, a Google Pay gift card, or Bitcoin.

"Our fake ID product structure presents video reviews & verified testimonials," according to the website. "We are recognized as a brand ambassador of counterfeit industry on major forums."

I compared an image of a sample Arkansas license to my legitimate REAL ID license. There are some differences in the arrangement of elements, but probably not enough to make a bored or inexperienced bar bouncer toss somebody out. Right?

Wrong. Bouncers are really, really good at spotting fake IDs, according to MTV.com.

"When you have thousands of IDs passed through your hands, you start to figure it out," says a former bouncer in New York.

If a fake ID does happen to work, it probably has nothing to do with the ID itself.

"Ready for a secret? You're not fooling anyone," the former bouncer said. "If you have a fake and you are let into a bar, 95 percent of the time it's because the bouncer just let you in, not 'cause you tricked them."

How can these sites--which, judging from the awkward use of English on many of them, are probably based outside the U.S.--operate? According to a security professional, "Companies who create fake IDs clearly state that their fakes are not to be used to mislead anyone or in a situation where official, genuine ID is required by law. So it's OK as long as it's just fun and games."

What happens if you get caught? A story on MTV.com reports that a bartender might hand your precious identification over to a police officer who happens to be hanging around outside.

While exaggerating your age to a bartender may seem like no big deal, lying to the cops is, the story says.

"Any cop all across the board doesn't like being lied to," reserve police officer and MTV News writer Craig Goldstein explained. "If you give [a cop] a fake ID, whether you get pulled over or caught at a liquor store, and they say, 'Is this yours?' and you keep lying, they're going to jam you up even more so." Meaning you can get arrested.

If that happens, you'll likely be charged with a misdemeanor if you're using the ID to try to get into a bar or buy tobacco. And your (legitimate) license might get suspended for a period of time. But most likely your penance will involve alcohol education classes and community service before the charges are dropped.

That's not much of a deterrent; about 12.5 percent of pre-college students and 32.2 percent of college students have admitted to possessing a fake ID. Apparently the chance to have fun--especially with like-minded friends--is worth the price.

It worked for us.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

