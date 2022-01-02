Pedestal for statue of Lee is hauled off

RICHMOND, Va. — The pedestal where the Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia’s capital resided for over 130 years until September has been removed and hauled away.

Every piece of the 40-foot-tall pedestal where the bronze statue stood over Monument Avenue in Richmond was gone from a traffic circle as of Friday afternoon, WRICTV reported. The ground was leveled, with straw spread about to encourage grass growth.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced in early December that the pedestal — which had been covered in graffiti after the 2020 protests related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — would be removed, marking a course reversal from September. An early December news release said the project was expected to be “substantially complete” by Friday.

Amid the Floyd demonstrations, Northam had ordered the dismantling of the equestrian piece, which was installed in 1890. Litigation had delayed the statue’s removal until 2021.

Construction superintendent Mike Spence told WRIC on Friday that it took roughly 1,300 hours and a crew of 21 people to complete the entire project.

A fence around the circle will remain until quality control work is completed, according to Northam’s office. The property, including the statue and pedestal pieces, will be transferred from the state to the city of Richmond.