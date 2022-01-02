Professor: Beware of 'dark tourism'





Heritage tourism is gaining in popularity as more people seek to connect with their ancestral culture by researching their family histories, said Suzzette Goldmon, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

In this type of tourism, Americans travel to historical sites that were owned by or of importance to their ancestors.

"Unfortunately, a trend referred to as 'dark tourism' has developed out of the growth of heritage tourism," she said. "Dark tourism is the travel to places associated with death and tragedy, including former slave plantations. Such properties often make profits on the history of enslaved people while omitting information about the violence to which they were subjected."

Heritage tourism is the subject of a research paper Goldmon recently co-authored with Clinton D. Young, professor for the University of Arkansas at Monticello Department of History.

Published in the Consortium Journal of Hospitality and Tourism, the article highlights the importance and benefits of including the perspectives and history of enslaved families and their descendants at heritage properties.

Goldmon conducted a case study of the historic Taylor House and Hollywood Plantation located at Winchester, Ark. Young provided information on the property's history for the research. They sought to understand views of the key stakeholders relating to the inclusion of information about enslaved descendants in historic tourism literature and how this inclusion could improve the interpretive experiences of visitors. The research helps identify best practices for those who plan similar heritage tourism operations.

"The Taylor House is a two-story dogtrot structure that is one of the oldest surviving examples of vernacular architecture in the state of Arkansas," Goldmon said. "It was named after the white plantation owners, Dr. John M. and Mary E. Taylor, who built the structure in 1846. The house was the center of Hollywood Plantation, where cotton and corn were grown using enslaved labor. The 11,000-acre settlement stretched across what is now Drew, Lincoln and Desha counties in Southeastern Arkansas."

Descendants of the Taylor family lived on the site until the early 1950s. At that point, the land was sold to local farmers. The house was abandoned, and the outbuildings were either destroyed or moved to other locations.

In 2013, the Taylor House was donated to UAM with the understanding that it be restored and used as an "edutainment" site.

"Jameson Architects of Little Rock oversaw and conducted the award-winning restoration process," Goldmon said. "The Taylor House and the surrounding property have been restored to depict what the site might have looked like circa 1880."

Goldmon, who formerly served as the chairperson and director for the UAM Hospitality and Tourism Initiatives Program, helped establish the educational site and worked on the interior design of the property. She recently spoke about her research at an open house event held at the property.

"What makes the Taylor House stand out from other plantation heritage tourism sites in the South is the depth to which the experiences of African Americans who lived on the site and their descendants can be used in the museum's historical interpretation," she said. "In the 1850s, the names of the slaves at the plantation were taken as part of a lawsuit filed out of concern for their mental disposition. Because of this, many of those names can be traced through U.S. Census records."

Goldmon said the list of names is significant because it can be used to research the history of the descendants of the African Americans who lived on the Taylor property and their impact on American history.

"Among the stories to come out of this research is the story of Alexander and Cornelia, enslaved laborers on the property who adopted the surname 'Craighead' upon their emancipation," she said. "According to the 1870 census, Alexander was a farmer who owned land valued at $800 – an unheard-of sum for many farmers, let alone African American freedmen -- in the Reconstruction South."

This wealth allowed the couple's son, William Henry, to pursue an education that included a Doctor of Divinity degree from Selma University at Selma, Ala. He served 45 years as pastor of the Zion Baptist Church at Louisville, Ky., with a 1,200-member congregation.

"Historical accounts like these make it possible to tell authentic stories of African Americans in a way that few, if any, plantation heritage tourism sites are daring to do," Goldmon said. "In my research, most of the professionals – professors, archaeologists and students – agreed about the importance of inclusive interpretations at historical sites. At the UAM open house event, I discussed this issue with members of the community who also received a copy of our article."

Goldmon offers advice to any organizations considering opening heritage tourism sites to the public. First and foremost, she says planners of heritage sites need to work to ensure inclusive and accurate storytelling from the early planning stages of a project.

"Based on my preliminary work through the case study, I would advise that decisions about historical interpretations be made by a diverse group of people – for example, professors, students, descendants, archaeologists, historians, tourism officials and community members," she said. "Create a diverse organized group during the initial stages of the project and keep everyone involved. Hold community meetings regarding the project to solicit additional feedback."

Goldmon said her research interest in cultural heritage tourism has grown out of her relocation to Southeast Arkansas and her work with universities that own "gifted" properties such as the Taylor House and Hollywood plantation. Her interest in the field has also been influenced by her training as a fellow of the Delta Regional Authority's Delta Leadership Institute, as well as her desire to promote tourism in Arkansas.

-- Will Hehemann is a writer/editor with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.





Suzzette Goldmon stands in front of the original smokehouse at the Hollywood Plantation at Winchester, Ark. Smokehouses were used for food preservation such as salting and smoking meat. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff)





