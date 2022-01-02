Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Dec. 6-10.

Jimmy Doyle Brewer; Patsy Gail Brewer; The Brewer Family Revocable Trust to Ron Davis Property Management, LLC L1, Jimmy Doyle Country, $1,500,000.

Louis Gladfelter; Louis Gladfelter Revocable Trust to John D. Day; JDD Revocable Trust, 18000 Leatha Lane, Little Rock, Pt NE 11-1N-14W; Pt SE 2-1N-14W, $1,436,500.

Ryan T. Fitzgerald; Caris T. Fitzgerald to Crain Family Holdings, LLC, L26 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,350,000.

Hugh Nymeyer; Tracy J. Varley; Tracy V. Nymeyer to Laura Dunn, 100 Eagle Pass Cove, Little Rock, L1 B31, Woodlands Edge, $990,000.

Melvin Edwards; Phyllis Edwards; The Melvin And Phyllis Edwards Revocable Trust to Scott W. Philbrick; Ashley C. Philbrick, L18, Hickory Pointe, $693,000.

Waller Investments, LLC to Star JFK Investment, LLC, 5524 John F. Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, Ls21-24 B200, Park Hill NLR, $685,000.

Derek Turner; Shannon Turner to Mason Grashot; Ellen Grashot, L5 B37, Chenal Valley, $675,000.

Paul T. Chaplin; Shana H. Chaplin to Jay Moss, L153, Cammack Woods, $670,000.

Mitesh Lotia; Poonam Lotia to Gruiqubal Singh; Ravinder Kaur, 6 Maisons Drive, Little Rock, L30 B118, Chenal Valley, $640,000.

Stephanie Dailey Kelley; Henry C. Kelley, Jr. to 13624 Vimy Ridge, LLC 13624, Vimy Ridge Road, Alexander, Pt SE SE 17-1S-13W, $600,000.

Rockville Properties, LLC to TCB Investments, LLC, 137 Saunders Drive, North Little Rock, L190, Walter No.3; Ls4 & 1 B50, North Argenta; Ls10 & 7 B4, Ls1-4 B5, L10 B13, L11 B10, Missouri Pacific; L8 B16, Lasker; Ls8-9 B37, Town Of Mabelvale, $530,000.

John W. McDonald; John W. McDonald Revocable Trust to Allen Engstrom, Unit 1403, 300 Third HPR, $525,000.

James H. Price, Inc. to Sue C. Voegele; William R. Voegele, 11 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, L5 B1, Fletcher Valley, $505,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Jazzmine Marie Rivera; Anthony James Rivera, 118 Copper Circle, Little Rock, L16 B1, Copper Run Phase II, $458,170.

Christopher M. Aaron; Angela M. Aaron to Eric D. Hatch; Diane Hatch, 9517 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L15 B9, Creekside, $452,000.

Michael J. Gaines; Karen Kay Gaines (dec'd) to Devin D. Mergens; Gentree L. Mergens, 31 E Lake Drive, North Little Rock, L29 B48, Lakewood, $450,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Julie Victoria Voegele, 43 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, L18 B1, Fletcher Valley, $449,000.

Walter Devillers Lomax, III; Rebecca Douglas Lomax to Pouya Sabouri; Maida Ranjbar 10 Bordeaux Court, Little Rock, L771, St. Charles, $447,000.

Gary Ross Grant; Julie Katherine Grant to Ruth Ann Bagnall; Sara Laidlaw, L7 B4, Shady Valley, $442,000.

Sherman J. Wilson, II to Melissa M. Alvarez Perez, 230 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle, L43 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $440,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Pop's Props, LLC 315 Rock St., Unit 1601, Little Rock, Unit 1601, River Market Tower HPR, $436,150.

GenEnt, LLC to Ervin Dennis, Jr., 29 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock, L44 B73, Chenal Valley, $425,000.

Joseph Rodgers; Patricia Rodgers to Josh Finley Edwards; Lucy Charlene Penney, 14007 Hinson Road, Little Rock, L5, Longlea Estates Phase I, $415,000.

Amy Howard to Cozyspot Rentals BNB, LLC, 319 N. Summit, Little Rock, L5 B3, Virginia Heights, $405,000.

Marcus A. Buck; Brent E. Buck; Jimmy M. Buck And Charlotte J. Buck Revocable Trust to Larry W. Powell, Jr.; Amanda M. Powell, 6 Delta Court, Jacksonville, Ls93R & 94-95, Tara Mount, $395,000.

Stephen Paul Clifton; Lindy R. Clifton to Cynthia L. Lewis, 58 Epernay Circle, Little Rock, L22 B79, Chenal Valley, $385,000.

Dickinson Holdings, LLC to Ron Davis Property Management, LLC, 7825 Fourche Road, Little Rock, L1-R, Stenger Replat, $375,000.

Nkechi Patricia Ugwuh to Milton Rose, II; Clarene David, 2 Lemans Court, Maumelle, L1111, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $373,000.

Robert Lyndon Finney; Donna Kay Finney; Finney Living Trust to Mohanrao Kotapati, 309 Wildcreek Blvd., Little Rock, L5 B6, Wildwood Place, $365,000.

John Wright Construction Co, Inc. to Gregory Adams, L35 B2, Majestic Pointe, $359,900.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Brad Jeffrey Trickett; Amy Elaine Trickett, 114 Keystone Lane, Maumelle, L4 B25, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $359,000.

Lindsay R. Lingo; Derek M. Oberle to Calvin Anderson; Lois Anderson 1 Kingdom Court, North Little Rock, L1562, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $350,000.

Family Homes By Design, Inc. to Niketa D. Gooden; Wendy M. Flowers, 13921 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L312, Ashley Downs, $349,480.

George E. Herts to Elizabeth Leigh Tucker, 5221 P St., Little Rock, L6 B4, McGehee, $330,000.

Jason O. Austin; Theresa Lee Ann Austin to Sarah Kang; Ted Kang, 30 Daniel Drive, Sherwood, L43 B11, Country Club Park, $329,000.

Yvonda Jackson to Steven Matus; Melissa Matus,207 Trelon Circle, Little Rock, L11 B50, Chenal Valley, $316,250.

Nels W. Scott; Jocelyn Scott; Nels And Jocelyn Scott Trust to Claude Riche; Edna Riche, 116 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1570, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIII, $316,000.

Corey Springer; Kayleigh Springer to Jeremy Darwin Edwards, 4615 N. Lookout Road, Little Rock, L4 B8, Hillcrest, $315,000.

Patrick Nutt; Kelley Nutt; The Nutt Revocable Trust to Linda Jean Treadway; John William Treadway, 5711 Red Bud Lane, Little Rock, L1, Eddie And Bertha Bugg Replat, $315,000.

Kanis Road, LLC to Arkansas Trade Association Real Estate, LLC L6, Kanis Road Office Park, $290,000.

Elaine M. Wilson to Andrew Joseph Youngren, 804 Sussix Loop, North Little Rock, L32, Village East, $282,000.

Tommy F. Arant; Jennifer W. Arant to Elizabeth Ann Rochelle, L2 B3, Parkside At Wildwood, $279,500.

Ryan P. Stephens; Kayla R. Stephens to Christopher L. Garner; Ellen M. Bergman, 2793 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood, L41 B2, Stonehill Phase II, $277,000.

Frank Ladmirault; Diana Ladmirault to Maribel Martinez, 1136 Arnold Palmer Drive, Maumelle, L7, Country Club Villas, $275,000.

Tyler Couch; Crystal Couch to Zachary Stone, 5 Spring Drive, Maumelle, L144, Edgewater Phase II, $275,000.

Addison C. Musick; Rachel N. Musick to Jonathan Smith, 4005 Sugar Maple Lane, Little Rock, L413, Pleasant View Phase VI-C, $275,000.

Stacey L. Osberghaus; Brian L. Osberghaus to Dennis James Lee; Tammy Marie Lee, 6932 Waterview Place, Sherwood. L18, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $270,014.

Jennifer R. Bratton; Candace M. Goodwin to Justin Hinton; Jennifer Rayanne Hinton, 5200 Greenway Drive, North Little Rock, L3 B12, Lakewood, $265,000.

James E. Stanley; Betty S. Stanley; The James E. Stanley And Betty S. Stanley Living Trust to Timothy C. Diviney, 13717 Napoleon Road, Little Rock, L87R, Carriage Creek, $264,000.

Randy Wiggins Company, Inc. to Kyla D. Barkins, 9733 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood, L4, Millers Glen Phase 4, $257,000.

David Grant Huddleston; Sara R. Huddleston to Bruce E. Sullivan; Jennifer Sullivan, 8321 Brighton Drive, Sherwood, L66 B1, Windsor Valley, $255,000.

Cheryl C. Triche; Cheryl C. Imo; Bobbie A. Cowen Revocable Trust to Donald Klein; Linda Klein, 10 Valletta Circle, Little Rock, L31, Valley View Court, $252,000.

Jessica L. Polaris; Jessica Dobbins to Shakimbra Denise Allen, 2205 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville, L187, Base Meadows Phase 2, $250,000.

Donald Eugene Meredith; Donna Meredith to Ellis Investments, LLC, 841 Sandalwood Drive, Jacksonville, L8R, Sandalwood Business Park Replat, $250,000.

Dolly Family Limited Partnership to Berinedum F. Bakor, 7320 Stonehenge Drive, Sherwood, L15B, Wandering Ridge, $250,000.

Robert W. Anderson; Deborah A. Anderson to Bertha Mae Branscomb, 27 Forest Glades Circle, Sherwood, L53, Peaceful Valley, $249,900.

Judith M. Farinelli to Stacey L. Witherell; Stacey L. Witherell Trust, L264, Sturbridge Phase IV, $243,000.

Alan L. Doan; Paula Doan; Steven C. Doan to James B. Wood; Sandra Kaye Wood, 36 Birdie Loop, Maumelle, L27R, First Fairway, $237,500.

CCA Phase 24 Partners, LLC to Hines Homes, LLC, Ls1676, 1688, 1751 & 1756, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $232,500.

Forward Properties, LLC to Rain Investments 1, LLC, L12 B87, Oak Forest Gardens Unrecorded; Ls10 & 12 B22, Batman's- Cherry & Cox, $231,500.

Herbert Max Ehrmann; Lenya Marran Ehrmann; The Herbert Max Ehrmann And Lenya Marran Ehrmann Revocable Trust to John L. Walker, Jr., 100 Fieldstone Lane, Sherwood, L200, Silver Creek Phase III-C, $230,000.

Ronald Swink; Phyllis Swink to Travis Riggs, 13712 Hansfield Circle, North Little Rock, L39 B2, Stone Links, $229,000.

Jerry L. Thompson; Barbara A. Thompson to Kacy Coble, 913 W. B Ave., North Little Rock, L27 B43, Park Hill NLR, $227,000.

Haley K. Cook to Jarrod Clayton German; Rachel L German 4091 Austin Lakes Circle, Sherwood. L163, Austin Lakes, $225,000.

Becky J. Batey to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 3405 Dunkeld Drive, North Little Rock, L3 B70, Lakewood, $225,000.

John Wright Construction Co, Inc. to Rhonda Michelle Colquitt, 109 Cabanel Drive, Maumelle. L1236, The Quarters- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $225,000.

Sally Stallcup Harms; Estate Of Joanne Louise Swindell (dec'd) to W. Woodrow White, L170, Riverland, $220,900.

Federal National Mortgage Association; Fannie Mae to Todd Evans, 1416 S. Spring St., Little Rock, Ls8-9 B200, Original City Of Little Rock, $215,000.

Thomas A. Flowers; Jessica RaNelle Flowers to Cris Mauldin, 50 Woodlore Circle, Little Rock, L14, Aspen Highlands, $215,000.

Anne M. Dierks Tucker; Laura Sue Welshans; Lawrence E. Dierks (dec'd) & Patricia D. Dierks ( dec'd) to Emily Barrios 4214 Lee Ave., Little Rock, Ls7-9 B5, Pulaski Heights, $211,000.

Nathanel A. McGee; Nina McGee to Stacey Catherine Evans; Benjamin Thomas Eggleton, 5016 Hampton Road, North Little Rock, L10 B24, Lakewood, $210,000.

Ricky D. Patton; Kareema N. Patton to Marcos Alexandre DaSilva, 5804 Flight Court, Jacksonville, L48, Base Meadows Phase IB, $207,000.

Tamari S. Fudge to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 1309 Sweetgum Lane, North Little Rock, L7, Cypress Crossing, $206,000.

James C. Smith; Deborah L. Crownover; The Mary Louise Smithson Revocable Trust to D'Anne Christine Temple, 4 Kings Court, Little Rock, L392, Pleasantree 1st, $205,500.

Tiffany D. Adams to Brian Smith; Velicia Howard, 1309 Myrna Lane, North Little Rock, L50, Cypress Crossing, $205,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Eliezer Shraga Lafkowitz, 6 Wedgewood Creek Drive, Little Rock, L3, Wedgewood Creek Phase I, $205,000.

Justin A. Hinton; Jennifer Rayanne Hinton to Chandra Shekhar A Rikame, L147, Pleasant Forest I, $205,000.

Sara Slimp McCoy; Matthew McCoy to Ryan L. Byler; Makenzie A. Evans 126, Barton St., Little Rock, L7 B2, Capitol View, $202,500.

William M. Jones; Paula Juels Jones to East Argenta Land Holdings, LLC 718 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock, Ls1-2 B43, Original Town Of Argenta, $200,000.

Arlene Shree Lee to Michael McGovern; Holly McGovern, 2121 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville, L287, Base Meadows Phase IV, $200,000.

PV Investments, LLC to Betts Real Estate Enterprises, Inc. L11 B37, Pleasant Valley, $199,000.

Wadie Tank to Maria Martinez, 7 Mavis Circle, Mabelvale, L6, David-Martin, $195,000.

Laurie Waters; Robert Waters to Deborah Jacuzzi Barker; Garran Dee Barker, 2917 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, L8 B1, Crest View, $194,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12321 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, L510, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $193,440.

Jade B. Elledge; The Jade B. Elledge Living Trust to Naila M. Bhatti, 10 Shadywood Court, Little Rock, L423, Pleasant View Phase VII-C, $190,000.

Deirdre Denise Lawrence; Estate Of Ezekiel Martin Johnson, Jr. (dec'd) to Sanford Frazier; Shirley Thomas, 2 Hampton Lane, Jacksonville, Ls239-240, Stonewall Phase III-B, $190,000.

Montana David; Montana Davis to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 51 Oak Ridge Drive, Maumelle. L30, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $190,000.

Megon Bush; Megon L. Palmer to Debra Barker; Jesus Mora, 30 Laver Circle, Little Rock, L580, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $184,000.

Stephanie West to Jason Michael McGuire, 11125 Bock Road, Sherwood, L22 B3, Bear Paw Phase II, $180,000.

Geoffrey A. Springer to Marlon Padilla; Odalis Lizama, 58 Warwick Road, Little Rock, L7 B3, Breckenridge 1st, $180,000.

Rod C. Carroll; Sandra U. Carroll to Nigel Goff; Madison Goff, 107 Bucky Beaver St., Jacksonville, L357, Northlake Phase III-C, $180,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Blue Lawn, LLC L1 B47, Choctaw, $180,000.

Tamela Kay Seldess; Tamela Kay Seldess Revocable Trust to Dylan Ray Alland; Jessica Pulliam, 7113 Old Tom Box Road, Jacksonville, L42, Macon Heights, $180,000.

Jackie Schorman; Brandy Walthall to Stanley D. Ferguson; Lorraine S. Ferguson, 2302 Bearskin Drive, Sherwood, L26, Austin Lakes, $180,000.

Dennis D. Carrow; Alicia S. Carrow to Liraz Ben Zikri L21, Cedar Branch, $179,000.

Robb Real Property, LLC to Eric Houston Gordon, 6710 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village, L157, Cammack Woods, $177,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Joyelyn Shepherd, 42 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, L219 B2, The Parks At Mann Road, $175,975.

Christopher C. Sims to Arlie Cloud; Michael Cloud, 26 McKee Circle, North Little Rock, L9 B8, Lakewood Northeast, $175,000.

Thomas Craig Martin to Roger Buchanan; Jackie Buchanan, L326, Briarwood, $175,000.

Danna S. Frazier; Danna S. Williams-Frazier to Nicole Rose, 401 N. Hughes St., Little Rock, L6, Plaza Heights, $173,000.

Amy Hopper to Abigail Christine Steenbergen, 4200 Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock, L4 B64, Park Hill NLR, $172,000.

Lindsay C. Brown; Judy Alice Brown to Vanessa Lasley, 5649 Applewood Drive, North Little Rock, L27, Tanglewood, $169,222.

MLR Properties, LLC to Nicole Grigsby, 11907 Springtree Drive, Little Rock, L174, Springtree Village Phase 4, $168,000.

C. Kay Bartlett-Schelling; C. Kay Bartlett to Jeffery Paul Hicks, 6909 W. Markham St, Little Rock, Pt SE NW 1-1N-13W $167,000.

Cindy Lautissier to Lori A Pascolla L38, Hayley Heights, $166,000.

Joanne Fritch to Steven Lewis, Jr.; Kendoris B. Lewis, 8211 Tall Oaks Cove, Sherwood, L7, Tall Oaks, $166,000.

Henry Wilborn to Matthew T. McKelvey; Cheri J. McKelvey 9319 Cloverhill Road, Little Rock, L17, Clover Hill Place, $165,000.

Nancy C. Cates; James C. Finney to David Love, 13500 Sandstone Drive, Little Rock, Pt SW 17-1S-12W, $165,000.

Daniel J. Reber; Lisa B. Reber to Abigale Mae Nolen, 5809 N. Locust St, North Little Rock, L19 B221, Park Hill NLR $164,500 12/6/21

Ira Dale Whitney to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 12108 Amaranth Drive, North Little Rock, L8, Faulkner Crossing Phase I $161,000 12/6/21

Nancy J. Larsen to Charles Joseph Douglass; Caitlyn Douglass, 909 Oakhurst Drive, Jacksonville, L3 B5, Oakhurst, $160,000.

Jamie Gale Payton; Orville Lee Payton (dec'd) to REI Nation, LLC L22 B49, Indian Hills, $160,000.

Jeremy Colbert; Stephanie Eskridge Colbert to Deloris Renee Moore, 3719 Cobb St., Little Rock, L12 B90, John Barrow $160,000.

Donald W. Black; Renecca L. Black to Karia Daniel 2815 Willow Springs Road, Little Rock, Pt SW NE & Pt NW SE 17-1S-12W, $159,900.

Jimmy W. Carlton; Shawn Dew Carlton to Christopher Blake Westmoreland, 9000 Patricia Lynn Lane, Sherwood. L72, Oakhaven, $155,000.

Josie George to Lisa George; Mike E. Hartje; Melinda Hartje Marston 3514 N Poplar St, North Little Rock, Pt Blks 83 & 84, John L Atkins School $155,000 12/8/21

Joseph L. Velazquez; Jocelyn Velazquez to Letyraial Cunningham, 1904 Hidden Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, L9, Hidden Oaks, $152,500.

Herbert A. Dicker; Herbert A. And Patricia A. Dicker Living Trust to BSFR III Owner I, LLC L715, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B1, $151,500.

Blaine E. Reppond to Spencer T. Sstone 1016 Barbara St, Jacksonville. L18 B4, Ferrell $151,500 12/6/21

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC; Champion Mortgage Company to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC; Champion Mortgage Company 500 County Line Road, Little Rock, Pt SW SW 6-1N-14W, $150,000.

Melinda Milloway to Willie Edwards; Ruby Edwards L18, Sara Lynn Phase I, $150,000.