Second-half running game fuels Razorbacks' turnabout





University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson didn't do any sliding or running out of bounds in the Outback Bowl against Penn State on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

"We don't do none of that," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "That ain't how we're built."

Jefferson, 6-3 and 245 pounds, carried Arkansas to a 24-10 victory over the Nittany Lions at Raymond James Stadium as he ran the ball 20 times for 110 yards and earned MVP honors.

It was the first time since 2004 that an Arkansas quarterback rushed for 100 or more yards, when Matt Jones did it against South Carolina (111) and Ole Miss (126) in back-to-back games.

Jefferson's running helped the Razorbacks overcome a 10-7 halftime deficit and tie Arkansas' bowl record with 361 rushing yards.

Arkansas also rushed for 361 yards in the Jan. 1 1990 Cotton Bowl when Tennessee beat the Razorbacks 31-27.

The Razorbacks, who had the second-most rushing yards ever in the Outback Bowl to Wisconsin's 400 in 2015 when the Badgers beat Auburn 34-31, had 367 before backup quarterback Malik Hornsby took a knee on the final two plays.

In the first half the Razorbacks rushed 27 times for 105 yards as Jefferson was sacked three times for 20 yards in losses.

"We were off," Pittman said. "You have to give Penn State credit for that. But we were off.

"I thought we were sluggish. Then to come out and get the kickoff and go bam, bam, bam, bam -- do it what I call Arkansas style -- that was pretty fun."

The Razorbacks opened the third quarter by driving 75 yards for a touchdown -- all running plays -- to take a 14-10 lead.

Jefferson started the drive with a 10-yard run and ended it with an 8-yard touchdown run.

"The definition of KJ Jefferson is a grown man," Arkansas senior linebacker Grant Morgan said. "He did exactly what he was supposed to do.

"He did even more than what he was supposed to do. The way he played so hard. I'm glad he's on my team, or was on my team. I'm glad I'm not the one tackling him anymore."

With Penn State missing five starters on defense who opted out of the bowl game and Arkansas without leading receiver Treylon Burks, who also opted out, running the ball fueled the Razorbacks' comeback.

Arkansas rushed 32 times for 256 yards in the second half, including 17 for 176 in the third quarter when the Razorbacks scored 17 points.

"We knew we had to play our brand of football," said Jefferson, a redshirt sophomore who completed 14 of 19 passes for 90 yards. "The first half, it wasn't our brand of football."

Jefferson got plenty of support from sophomore running back Dominique Johnson (11 carries for 85 yards) and redshirt Raheim Sanders (13 for 79 yards).

Hornsby, a redshirt freshman, added 67 yards on four carries.

The game was especially meaningful for Sanders, who is from Rockledge, Fla., a two-hour drive from Tampa.

"I was praying, just praying every day, to have the [bowl] game in Florida," said Sanders, who scored two touchdowns. "And it just feels good to score a touchdown and look at my family and put numbers up for my family.

"It just feels good to be here. I didn't expect to be here."

The Razorbacks finished a season with four players rushing for more than 500 yards for the first time since 1975, when running backs Ike Forte, Jerry Eckwood and Rolland Fuchs and quarterback Scott Bull did it.

Jefferson finished with 664 rushing yards, Trelon Smith 594, Johnson 583 and Sanders 578.

Smith, who has one season of eligibility left and rushed two times for 6 yards on Saturday, announced on Twitter after the game that he won't be returning to Arkansas.

The Razorbacks' ability to run the ball against Penn State was reminiscent of their 40-21 victory over Texas earlier this season when they gained 333 yards on 47 carries. Jefferson had 10 carries for 73 yards against the Longhorns.

"Right early in the Texas game, here comes the safety, and he doesn't even have to run to KJ because KJ just turns and starts running to him," Pittman said. "That's a little bit of physicality of who he is and hopefully what our team's about."





Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson embraces Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman after Saturday’s victory. Jefferson led all rushers with a career-high 110 yards on 20 carries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





