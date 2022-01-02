Shephard announces campaign for Arkansas House District 79

Tara Shephard, a former Little Rock School Board member, on Thursday announced her bid as a Democratic candidate for House District 79.

Shephard is the first person to announce the intention to run for the recently reshaped district that is located primarily in southwest Little Rock.

Shephard said she has served as a compliance and accreditation manager with the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center since 2011.

She said her record of public service, which includes founding a community-based nonprofit, the At-Promise Girls Mentoring Program, points to her record of trust and positive impact.