Siloam city directors pass 2022 budget

SILOAM SPRINGS — City directors passed Resolution 66-21 concerning the 2022 budget Dec. 21 during the final city board meeting of the year.

The budget was passed on a 6-1 vote, with director David Allen voting no. The budget was presented over four workshops held every two weeks, beginning Oct. 5.

Projected major revenue for the budget is expected to be $75,371,603, while major expenses are projected at being $87,942,580, according to the budget summary.

Resolution 66-21 was originally presented during the board meeting Dec. 7 but was tabled due to a need for clarification on a discrepancy in the total amount of the 2022 capital outlay projects.

The discrepancy, noted by Allen, was that the total for capital outlay projects presented during the workshops totaled $7.1 million, while the total given in a memo to the board before the previous meeting exceeded $13.5 million.

Finance Director Christina Petriches said she only presented a list of the significant capital projects, which totaled $7,138,708, according to the summary of capital outlay projects.

Several board members asked for a list of all capital outlay projects. Petriches presented the board with a complete list of the projects during the Dec. 21 meeting.

Petriches’ summary divided the capital projects between significant projects and other projects.

“The dollar value used to determine if a project was significant was $300,000, but there were a few exceptions to that,” Petriches said.

Significant projects for the general fund capital included the outdoor warning system for $300,000 and the first phase of the 412 median project in the amount of $262,708, the summary states.

Enterprise fund capital significant projects include a traffic signal detection project, which will significantly reduce sun glare at stoplights in the amount of $200,000, the summary states.

Other projects include the Moss substation for $295,000, general line extensions for the Electric Department in the amount of $1 million and underground conversions, which will total $100,000, the summary states.

The Water Department will also have significant projects coming from enterprise fund capital, including painting the north water tower for $400,000 and general line extensions for $300,000, the summary states.

In the Wastewater Department, there will be a sewer replacement on Maxwell Street for $500,000, the summary states.

Four capital improvement projects are planned for the Street Department in 2022, the summary states.

Those projects include improving sidewalk and trails in the master plan for $531,000, two capital improvement projects totaling $600,000 and a continuation of the Lake Francis Road rebuild, the summary states.

The amount for all of the capital outlay projects is $13,607,151, the summary states.

City directors Reid Carroll and Mindy Hunt thanked Petriches for her work.

Allen did not say anything during the portion allotted for director comments but later said he voted against the budget because he was concerned that the projected expenses were larger than projected revenues and that too much money was being spent.

