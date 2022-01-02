OPINION | LET'S TALK: Some jobs are best left to the pros





About those suggested New Year's resolutions, specifically the reso to choose one's battles wisely: My personal resolution takes the matter of battle choice even further.

I hereby resolve to stop trying to MacGyver things I should leave to the pros.

MacGyvering is the verb term I think is cuter than do-it-yourselfing, or DIY-ing for short. The term is a reference to "fictional secret agent Angus MacGyver, [who was] featured on an American TV series that ran from 1985-1992 [and] had unparalleled ingenuity," according to a feature at list-oriented toptenz.net. "MacGyver used everyday objects to create complex solutions to overcome obstacles and prevail in life-or-death situations, saving his life (and sometimes the world) with his quick engineering hacks."

Not that my attempts to MacGyver things are potential life- or world-savers. A recent attempt to retouch my own hair-dye job led to my resolution.

Checking out several lists of "things you shouldn't DIY" online, I saw that "hair dye" came up on a couple of them. Compilers of both lists warned against trying to mix up one's own chemical hair-dye solution. The compiler at readunwritten.com, an online community for writers, did add that "you can still DIY this task ... as long as you buy a pre-measured dye kit and follow the proper application steps to safeguard your hair and scalp."

Yeah, well, I'd advise leaving the pre-measured dye kit alone, too. Especially as a Black woman who tried to retouch a much lighter hair color than she could have grown on her own.

This past summer, I went blond. Stacie Mack — a friend and Little Rock hair and skin professional who's been in the business for years and whose racially diverse collection of past clients has included rock stars in town for shows — had been encouraging me to try a new hair color. I eventually agreed, envisioning a platinum-gray mane that would have me resembling a big-boned Storm from X-Men; then, as the off-black new growth began to come forth, a big-boned Cruella de Vil.

But Stacie, who works her magic at Ulta Beauty in the Midtown Little Rock center, steered me toward honey blond, a color that went over well not only with moi, but — judging from social media likes — went over well with those who follow me.

Eventually, the new growth came. But confused over some out-of-salon time Stacie told me she had coming up and somehow forgetting what I'd been told in the past about dark hair needing to be bleached before lightening, I opted to use a home color kit for a quick retouch fix.

And ended up with multiple colors on the same head: The old blond growth at the surface. Deep-orange roots at the top of my hair. Earlier, I'd attempted to cut my own hair in the back, where it grows longer; in one spot, I'd cut away all of the blond surface, revealing the black new growth. After the home color-retouch attempt, the spot remained ... black. Belatedly, I remembered how long it had taken Stacie to get my hair blond in the first place.

I kept up appearances with the help of blond hair fibers, but fessed up to Stacie. She gently but firmly scolded me and summoned me into the salon for a "color correction," warning that it would cost me and expressing hope that I'd learned my lesson.

If Rainbow Coalition Hair didn't teach me a lesson, the bill definitely did so. But, after all was said and done, it was a small price to pay for Stacie's ability to recolor my hair evenly and properly without burning my scalp to a crisp in the process.

My promise to her to keep my hands out of my hair began to grow legs as I thought about all the times I'd laughed, pointed and/or shaken my head in disbelief at other DIYers whose efforts went sideways ... people who attempted to renovate their own homes, do their own plumbing repairs, fix their own electrical devices, fry their own turkeys. I also thought about other things I've tried to jury-rig, usually cosmetic or wardrobe-related, even when I had the funds to take the job to a professional.

And to Stacie and all other pros out there who not only do their jobs well but redo the botched jobs of others, well, I salute you.

■ ■ ■

Some of the entries that appear on those "things you shouldn't DIY lists" have left even a reformed MacGyver-er such as myself with mouth agape.

Really, there are people who try to mix their own sunscreen? Nail polish/remover? Contact-lens solution? Homemade concoctions that can leave one permanently disfigured or blind? Yikes.

I can sort-of see a frugal pet owner thinking they can mix their own cat-box litter. I can even see a makeshift aesthetician trying her own hot-wax treatment.

But chemical products and treatments, along with, er, condoms and tampons (yes, these were listees, possibly tongue-in-cheek ones) are definitely best left to the experts.

Thanks, pros. Although, considering the money a lot of you make, I'll still have moments of wishing there was a working DIY Left-Brainer kit out there somewhere.

Send your own email: hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com



