State arts council announces artist fellowships

The Arkansas Arts Council has announced that it will award up to 18 individual artist fellowships in six categories in 2022, which doubles the program, and will increase each award to $5,000, according to a news release.

The move to expand the Fellowship awards is made possible, in part, through a grant from the Windgate Foundation, the council said in a news release.

Up to three artists in six categories will be chosen by an independent panel of judges.

Recipients earn $5,000 each in unmatched funding. The award encourages and recognizes individual Arkansas creatives "whose work is exceptional," the council said.

The new categories are:

• Multisensory art: This category showcases people who create work that is experienced through more than one sense: sight, touch, hearing, taste and smell. Multisensory artwork combines at least two senses and creates new, immersive and dynamic ways experience art in multiple ways.

• Community engagement art: In this category, one uses art to create community dialogue or engage residents with art and each other. The art is a mechanism to inspire, invoke and evoke dialogue, inspire change or understanding, educate and bring unity to communities. The artwork should address something the community cares about, create dialogue or activities toward solutions, and establish or embolden relationships that improve the community's quality of life, inclusion, place identity or preservation.

• Contemporary craft: In this category, the focus is on nonfunctional crafts created by using traditional and/or historical methods or materials and using modern and contemporary aesthetics or concepts. This category includes using traditional folk arts methods. The work that is created should be "art of today." Contemporary craft does not have to be functional, but it traces its history back to traditions rooted in functionality.

The traditional categories are:

• Performance art: Mississippi Delta blues contemporary songwriting or score. This category seeks to recognize the compositions of Arkansas musician-songwriters who create in the blues genre.

• Visual arts: Graphic novel or narrative. This category seeks to recognize the art form of graphic novels or graphic narrative, which includes manga, extended comic strips, traditional graphic novels, comics and heavy-visual role-playing books.

• Literary arts: Flash fiction or flash creative nonfiction. The work falls between 500 and 1,000 words and the writer uses literary fiction techniques in either a fiction or nonfiction format. Flash fiction is the telling of a story that is not true but is told in a truthful way or in a way that evokes the truth of something larger and encourages readers to think. Creative nonfiction is a true story told by including fiction techniques, such as allusion, alliteration, allegory, figurative language and blurred-time sequences.

Applications are available at http://www.ArkansasArts.org. The deadline for submission is April 16.