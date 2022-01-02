Suburban Colorado fire destroys 1,000 structures





SUPERIOR, Colo. -- A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged and three people are missing after a wildfire charred several neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains northwest of Denver.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that broke out Thursday.

Authorities had said earlier that no one was missing, but Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said Saturday that was because of confusion inherent when agencies are scrambling to manage an emergency.

Pelle said the search is likely a recovery one, meaning authorities are looking for remains. The missing people's homes have been destroyed, he said, and cadaver dogs will be brought in today. The debris and snow have "hampered substantially" efforts to search for the missing.

"Right now, it's not even safe to step into the scene," he told reporters.

The sheriff said two other missing-persons reports have been resolved successfully. He said it was "miraculous" that hundreds of people weren't missing.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/12snowcolo/]





"I'm grateful for that," he said, "But I'm also extremely sorry for those families. I spoke to a granddaughter this morning, personally. ... They're trying to find grandma. And we're trying to find grandma for her, but the conditions don't make that possible to do quickly."

9News reported Friday evening that one of the missing people is Nadine Turnbull, citing her grandson, Hutch Armstrong. Turnbull was reported missing after Armstrong's cousin said he couldn't get her out of their home in Old Town Superior.

"They tried to go out the front door with the neighbor," Armstrong told 9News. "It was engulfed. Check the back door, it was engulfed."

Armstrong said his cousin tried to go back for Turnbull, but firefighters pulled her away.

"She says two times she was right behind me -- right behind me," he said.

CAUSE INVESTIGATED

Pelle said officials were organizing cadaver teams to search for the missing in the Superior area and in unincorporated Boulder County. The task is complicated by debris from destroyed structures, covered by 8 inches of snow dumped by a storm overnight, he said.

The wind-whipped wildfire blackened entire neighborhoods in the area between Denver and Boulder.

At least 991 structures were destroyed, Pelle said. He cautioned that those numbers are not a final tally but are "very close" to final.

In Louisville, 553 structures have been destroyed and 45 were damaged, he said. In Superior, 332 were destroyed, along with 60 damaged. In unincorporated Boulder County, 106 structures were destroyed and 22 were damaged.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Asked if there were still active hot spots, Pelle said no, but he added there were areas of heat in the burn zone and in destroyed buildings.

"I expect that we'll see smoke and maybe some rekindling for a period of a few days," he said.

The sheriff said authorities have not found "any credible evidence" of downed power lines in the area, though telecom lines -- which could not have started the fire -- were found. Initially, many believed that power lines toppled by high winds had sparked the blaze.

Pelle said authorities were pursuing a number of tips and had executed a search warrant at "one particular location." He declined to give details.

"We're looking into the cause and origin of the fire, and if it turns out to be arson or reckless behavior with fire, we'll take appropriate action," Pelle said. "It was a red-flag day, the day of the fire, so there shouldn't have been any burning of anything."

At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that broke out in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 20 miles northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000.

The blaze, which burned at least 9.4 square miles, was no longer considered an immediate threat -- especially after an overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures Saturday. The bitter cold compounded the misery of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes.

The wildfire broke out unusually late in the year, following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow until the overnight snowfall. Scientists say climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought and hadn't seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer. Denver set a record for consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on Dec. 10, its last snowfall before the wildfires broke out.

At least 6 inches of snow and temperatures in the single digits cast an eerie scene amid still-smoldering remains of homes. Despite the change in weather, the smell of smoke still permeated empty streets blocked off by National Guard troops in Humvees.

AID FOR FAMILIES

Utility crews struggled to restore electricity and gas service to homes that survived, and dozens of people lined up to get donated space heaters, bottled water and blankets at Red Cross shelters. Xcel Energy urged other residents to use fireplaces and wood stoves to stay warm and keep their pipes at home from freezing.

Families filled a long line of cars waiting to pick up space heaters and bottled water at a Salvation Army distribution center at the YMCA in Lafayette, just north of Superior.

Monarch High School seniors Noah Sarasin and his twin brother Gavin had been volunteering at that location for two days, directing traffic and distributing donations.

"We have a house, no heat but we still have a house," Noah Sarasin said. "I just want to make sure that everyone else has heat on this very cold day."

Hilary and Patrick Wallace picked up two heaters, then ordered two hot chocolate mochas at a nearby cafe. The Superior couple couldn't find a hotel and were contemplating hiking 2 miles back to their home; their neighborhood was still blocked off to traffic. The family slept in one room on New Year's Eve.

Both teared up when a man entered the shop and joked aloud that he'd lost his coffee mugs -- and everything else -- in the fire. The man was in good spirits, laughing at the irony of the situation.

"I have a space heater and a house to put it in. I don't even know what to say to them," Hilary said, wiping away a tear.

Superior resident Jeff Markley arrived in his truck to pick up a heater. He said he felt lucky to be "just displaced" since his home is intact.

"We're making do, staying with friends, and upbeat for the new year. Gotta be better than this last one," Markley said.

Not everyone felt as positive.

"It's bittersweet because we have our house, but our friends don't. And our neighbors don't," said Louisville resident Judy Givens as she picked up a heater with her husband, Rusty. "We thought 2022 might be better. And then we had omicron. And now we have this, and it's not starting out very well."

Two areas of Louisville are now under "soft closures," meaning residents can enter the areas. But they need ID placards, the city said in a statement, and those placards will be distributed through the city "at a later date."

"Please be prepared to see your community change in ways that you did not expect," Louisville Police Chief David Hayes said Saturday morning.

Dozens trudged through the snow to determine the condition of their homes and take belongings.

Brian Williams, a resident of Superior, used a sled to evacuate his son from their home as the fire raged. It survived the blaze but was filled with ash and lacked utilities.

"We had to get our badges for work and medicine and stuff," Williams said.

Donna O'Brien bundled up with her son Robert to make the 1.5-mile trek to check on their home. "I think we're still in kind of shock," she said. "This is our neighborhood and it happens everywhere else, but it's not supposed to happen where you live."

Information for this article was contributed by Brittany Peterson and Eugene Garcia of The Associated Press and by Seth Klamann of The Colorado Springs Gazette (TNS).





Snow covers the burned-out Element Hotel in Louisville, Colo., on Saturday. Officials said 553 homes were destroyed, and 45 damaged in the town. (AP/Jack Dempsey)







A hot spot flickers Saturday as smoke roils from the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires in Superior, Colo. More than 300 homes around Superior were destroyed, officials said. (AP/David Zalubowski)











Gallery: Snowfall in scorched Colorado







