Surging Dolphins to test Titans





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans know exactly what's on the line today. Stop the Miami Dolphins' historic ride and clinch their second consecutive AFC South title -- no matter what Indianapolis does.

This franchise hasn't strung together division titles since the dawn of the AFL in 1960 when the then-Houston Oilers won the Eastern Division for the first three seasons.

The Titans also would clinch a third consecutive playoff berth, something this team has done only once before during the Oilers' "Run & Shoot" days.

The Titans (10-5) are so close they can taste it with a road game in Houston remaining.

"You know we're starving," Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart said. "We're trying to just claw at it any way we can. ... Everybody is hungry as possible to lock the division up."

The Dolphins (8-7) are the NFL's first team ever to lose seven consecutive games, then reel off seven consecutive victories to revive their playoff hopes. Their latest came Monday night with a 20-3 win in New Orleans, and now they have another road trip on a short week. Veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts said the Dolphins are only focused on the Titans.

"It's not just the younger guys, it's the veterans like myself too," Roberts said. "Hone in what we have in front of us, and what we have in front of us is the Tennessee Titans. We're just all zoned in on that."

This could be a playoff preview with the Titans currently holding the AFC's No. 2 seed and Miami in the third and final wild-card spot with a trio of teams at 8-7 ready to pounce. Tennessee still has a chance at the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye if Kansas City (10-5) slips.

The Titans are healing up after not having the left half of their offensive line in last week's 20-17 comeback victory over the 49ers. They've also won two of three.

"It's in our hands, and we can control it," left guard Rodger Saffold said.

If Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill beats the team that drafted him with the eighth pick overall in 2012 today, he will become the franchise's winningest quarterback in his first three seasons with the team. He is tied with George Blanda (1960-62) with 28 regular-season wins.

Tannehill, who was traded by Miami to Tennessee in March 2019, has started every game since Week 7 of 2019. He's a big reason why the Titans are 28-13 (68.3%) in those games. Only Kansas City and Green Bay, both 33-8 (80.5%) and Baltimore (29-12, 70.7%) have been better in that span.

This will be only the third game since October with the Dolphins facing a team that will enter the matchup with a better record than Miami. Baltimore was 6-2 when it faced 2-7 Miami on Nov. 11, and Carolina was 5-6 when it met the 4-7 Dolphins on Nov. 28.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) celebrates after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. The Dolphins won 20-3. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)



Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) celebrates with Jevon Holland (8) after intercepting a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. The Dolphins won 20-3. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)



Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)





