Team notches victory in Polar Bear

Kelly Greer of Harrison and Jeff Epley of Berryville weighed five bass totaling 17 pounds even on Saturday to win the annual Polar Bear bass tournament held on Beaver Lake. They won $1,000.

The teammates used mostly crank baits and jerk baits on the north end of the lake, catching about 15 fish total for the day.

"We even caught two on top-water and they were two that we weighed," Greer said. Most of their fish were caught at the ends of bluffs along gravel shorelines.

Greer and various teammates over the years have won the annual New Year's Day tournament enough times Greer doesn't know exactly how many.

"Four or five," he said at the 3 p.m. weigh-in held at Prairie Creek park. "Our first one was in 2004."

Paul Williams of Rogers and Casey Odle of Siloam Springs placed second with five bass at 16.65 pounds. Chris Johnson of Farmington and his son, Dalton Johnson, were third with five bass at 16.48 pounds. Kent Rodgers and Brad Netherton had the tournament's big bass at 5.61 pounds.

Williams and Odle won the tournament last year and were only ounces shy of victory on Saturday. They caught all their fish with spinner baits in the Rocky Branch area around isolated rocks, except one that was caught near a submerged tree.

The father and son Johnson duo used crank baits and spinner baits to catch their bass from the middle portion of the lake. All their fish came in water no deeper than three feet, Chris Johnson said.

Anglers departed tournament headquarters at Prairie Creek park at first light with balmy temperatures in the mid 50s. A cold front roared through around 1:30 p.m., accompanied by a strong north wind. Williams and Odle said that didn't affect the catching much. Greer noted he and Epley didn't catch a keeper bass after the front blew in, while the Johnson team said the fishing improved after the front arrived.

The Polar Bear tournament typically brings good fishing and heavy catches of bass from the cold water.

"This is the perfect time of year," Odle said. "When the water gets to 50 or below the big largemouths start to bite." He was discouraged to find the water at around 53 degrees on Saturday morning, but he and Williams still caught big fish.

Anglers are allowed to weigh black bass only in the tournament. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass are the three species of black bass. A field of 58 boats competed in the event, most with two-angler teams but some fished solo. It's one of the longest-running fishing tournaments on Beaver Lake held most every year since the lake filled in the 1960s.