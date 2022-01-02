U.S. 270 project requires intermittent lane closures

Work on a $22.6 million project to widen a section of U.S. 270 to five lanes in Garland County will require lane closings at Arkansas 227/U.S. 270 throughout this month, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Lanes will be closed in various parts of the intersection from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Monday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers, barrels and signs, the department said.

The project involves widening 1.5 miles of U.S. 270 between Fleetwood Drive and Arkansas 227 on the west side of Hot Springs. The work includes bike lanes and improvements to the interchange with Arkansas 227.