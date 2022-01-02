Washington County warrant clinic aims to reduce arrests, resolve court cases

Warrant clinic

FAYETTEVILLE -- People with warrants for failure to appear and other "low-level" felony offenses in Washington County Circuit Court have an opportunity Thursday to resolve those cases without being arrested.

The county Public Defender's Office is holding a warrant "clinic" beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, entering through the parking lot off Dickson Street just west of College Avenue. People with warrants can meet with defense attorneys and work to resolve the warrants with no jail time.

Gail DuBose, with the Public Defender's Office, said Wednesday the clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and continue as long as there are people who need help.

DuBose said the clinic is meant to reduce the backlog of cases in court and to reduce crowding at the jail.

It's not uncommon to have a bond set at $50,000, $100,000 or even $150,000 once a person fails to appear for a court date and is later arrested, DuBose said.

"Most people can't pay that," she said.

DuBose said attorneys will offer people a plan to resolve their cases and give them a "return to court notice" with a new court date they must meet. They won't be arrested on the warrants if they comply with the agreement, she said.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said this will be the first time Washington County circuit courts have offered any kind of "amnesty" for felony warrants.

Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecuting attorney, said his office hadn't done any such clinics, and he prefers to handle each case separately.

Durrett said he's willing to try something different if it can reduce the backlog of cases the courts face.

"We've got lots of people with warrants," Durrett said.

He said most of the warrants are for failure to appear and possibly some other low-level, minor felony offenses.

Durrett said the backlog of cases began to grow when the courts were mostly closed for in-person hearings because of the covid-19 pandemic beginning in March 2020. He said there are thousands of cases waiting to be heard.

While trials for people arrested for failure to appear were on hold, those people continued to be arrested and take up space in the Washington County Detention Center. Capt. Alan Johnson said Wednesday the population at the jail was 742. The jail has a design capacity of 710 beds and an operating capacity of around 570 due to requirements to keep detainees separated and the need to have space to quarantine new arrivals while they are checked for covid.

Figures from the jail showed Wednesday there were 75 detainees being held with only failure to appear charges.

Capt. Alan Johnson said the Washington County Sheriff's Office only learned of the warrants clinic Wednesday, and the staff hadn't yet discussed if there was a way to have current detainees participate. He did say if the Public Defender's office could make the needed arrangements, the jail staff would work with them to have a similar clinic at the jail.

"If they can have one for the out-of-custody folks and one for the folks down here, I'm willing," Johnson said. "I'm willing to try anything to keep them out of my jail."

Stan Adelman is an attorney and law professor in Fayetteville who has worked for the county twice as a jail ombudsman when the county has been trying to deal with crowding at the jail. Adelman said this kind of review is something he did on a case-by-case basis during his time working with the county in 2019 and 2020. He believes such efforts should be incorporated into the criminal justice system as a regular feature to manage the jail population and help with the caseload of the courts, he said.

"Detention should be pegged to the severity of the charge, not to an inability to pay," Adelman said. "The mere fact that it's a felony shouldn't be prohibitive. Anybody who is not deemed to be a danger to the community or a flight risk should be allowed to remain in the community while awaiting trial."