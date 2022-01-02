Teague-Chamblee

Jana Renee Chamblee and Adam Teague were united in marriage Dec. 17 at the Venue at Oakdale in North Little Rock. Brian Massie officiated.

She is the daughter of Robin and David Chamblee of Cabot. Her grandparents are Sandra Marson of Jacksonville, Mickie Vann of Cabot and the late Ronnie Vann.

He is the son of David Teague of Jacksonville and the late Lydia Teague.

Attending the bride were Jessica Taylor as matron of honor, Danner McKinzie, Lindsey Chamblee, Kendal Chamblee and Tenley Chamblee.

Attending the groom were Caleb Taylor, Hunter Bowen, Justin Chamblee, Parker Taylor, Paxton Taylor and Jetson Chamblee.

A reception was held at The Venue at Oakdale.

The bride received a master's degree of arts in teaching from the University of Central Arkansas, and is a business marketing teacher at Sylvan Hills High School.

The groom received his associate's degree of applied science in fire and emergency response from Southern Arkansas University, and is a battalion fire chief in Jacksonville.

After a wedding trip to Cora Cora Resort in the Maldives islands, the couple will reside in Cabot.