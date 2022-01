Week 17 NFL capsules

Falcons at Bills

Noon

LINE Bills by 14 1/2

SERIES Falcons lead 7-5; Bills beat Falcons 23-17 on Oct. 1, 2017 at Atlanta.

LAST WEEK Falcons beat Lions 20-16; Bills beat Patriots 33-21.

ON OFFENSE

FALCONS;VS.;BILLS

(31) 86.2;RUSHING;120.4 (11)

(16) 223.3;PASSING;260.8 (7)

(25) 309.5;TOTAL;381.2 (6))

(25) 18.5;SCORING;28.5 (3)

ON DEFENSE

FALCONS;VS.;BILLS

(22) 120.9;RUSHING;114.8 (17)

(23) 244.0;PASSING;173.1 (1)

(24) 364.9;TOTAL;287.9 (1)

(28) 26.7;SCORING;17.6 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Bills RB Devin Singletary, who has combined for 177 yards rushing and 2 TDs and 86 yards receiving in the past 10 quarters since taking over as the lead back.

Giants at Bears

Noon

LINE Bears by 6

SERIES Bears lead 35-24-2; Bears beat Giants 17-13, Sept. 20, 2020

LAST WEEK Giants lost 34-10 at Philadelphia; Bears won 25-24 at Seattle.

ON OFFENSE

GIANTS;VS.;BEARS

(27) 95.5;RUSHING;122.7 (8)

(21) 207.9;PASSING;185.3 (32)

(30) 303.5;TOTAL;308.0 (26)

(30) 16.5;SCORING;17.7 (28)

ON DEFENSE

GIANTS;VS.;BEARS

(26) 125.3;RUSHING;124.1 (25)

(18) 238.5;PASSING;202.4 (4)

(23) 363.9;TOTAL;326.5 (9)

(21) 24.3;SCORING;24.9 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Giants WR Kenny Golladay, who was signed to a 4-year $72-million contract in the offseason. Golladay (34-499 receiving) is still looking for his first TD reception of the season.

Chiefs at Bengals

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 4 1/2

SERIES Bengals lead 15-14; Chiefs beat Bengals 45-10 on Oct. 21, 2018

LAST WEEK Chiefs beat Steelers 36-10; Bengals beat Ravens 41-21.

ON OFFENSE

CHIEFS;VS.;BENGALS

(17) 111.0;RUSHING;106.9 (22)

(2) 285.1;PASSING;259.0 (8)

(3) 396.1;TOTAL;365.9 (12)

(4) 28.1;SCORING;27.3 (7)

ON DEFENSE

CHIEFS;VS.;BENGALS

(20) 116.5;RUSHING;92.1 (4)

(25) 245.7;PASSING;252.8 (29)

(21) 362.2;TOTAL;344.9 (17)

(5) 20.4;SCORING;21.6 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals QB Joe Burrow vs. a Chiefs defense that hasn't allowed more than 250 yards passing since Oct. 24. Burrow passed for 525 yards and 4 TDs last week against the Ravens.

Raiders at Colts

Noon

LINE Colts by 7 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 10-9; Colts beat Raiders 44-27 on Dec. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Broncos 17-13 on Dec. 26; Colts beat Cardinals 22-16 on Dec. 25.

ON OFFENSE

RAIDERS;VS.;COLTS

(28) 90.5;RUSHING;154.9 (2)

(5) 276.9;PASSING;205.5 (22)

(11) 367.5;TOTAL;360.4 (14)

(17) 21.1;SCORING;28.0 (5)

ON DEFENSE

RAIDERS;VS.;COLTS

(19) 115.7;RUSHING;111.2 (14)

(11) 219.6;PASSING;234.8 (16)

(14) 335.3;TOTAL;346.0 (18)

(26) 25.8;SCORING;21.1 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Rookie Sam Ehlinger, who will start at quarterback if Carson Wentz doesn't clear covid-19 protocols after testing positive earlier this week.

Jaguars at Patriots

Noon

LINE Patriots by 16 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 11-2; Jaguars beat Patriots 31-20 on Sept. 16, 2018

LAST WEEK Jaguars lost to Jets 26-21; Patriots lost 33-21 to Bills.

ON OFFENSE

JAGUARS;VS.;PATRIOTS

(23) 104.9;RUSHING;122.4 (9)

(23) 203.1;PASSING;221.5 (17)

(26) 308.0;TOTAL;343.9 (17)

(32) 14.5;SCORING;25.9 (11)

ON DEFENSE

JAGUARS;VS.;PATRIOTS

(24) 123.5;RUSHING;121.9 (23)

(14) 229.7;PASSING;193.7 (3)

(20) 353.2;TOTAL;315.5 (3)

(27) 26.4;SCORING;17.3 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence vs. the Patriots' third-ranked pass defense. Lawrence has thrown 1 TD pass while throwing 5 INTs, taking 18 sacks and losing 2 fumbles in the past 8 games.

Buccaneers at Jets

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 13

SERIES Jets lead 10-2; Buccaneers beat Jets 15-10 on Nov. 12, 2017

LAST WEEK Buccaneers beat Panthers 32-6; Jets beat Jaguars 26-21.

ON OFFENSE

BUCS;VS.;JETS

(25) 101.7;RUSHING;97.9 (26)

(1) 300.0;PASSING;220.8 (18)

(2) 401.7;TOTAL;318.7 (21)

(2) 29.5;SCORING;18.4 (27)

ON DEFENSE

BUCS;VS.;JETS

(3) 87.5;RUSHING;141.3 (30)

(21) 242.1;PASSING;250.0 (28)

(10) 329.6;TOTAL;391.3 (32)

(9) 20.8;SCORING;29.9 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' top-ranked passing offense vs. the Jets' 28th-ranked pass defense that featured two new starters at safety last week.

Dolphins at Titans

Noon

LINE Titans by 3 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 21-17; Dolphins beat Titans 27-20 on Sept. 9, 2018.

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Saints 20-3; Titans beat 49ers 20-17.

ON OFFENSE

DOLPHINS;VS.;TITANS

(30) 86.6;RUSHING;138.8 (4)

(15) 224.4;PASSING;201.8 (25)

(24) 311.0;TOTAL;340.6 (18)

(21) 20.3;SCORING;23.8 (15)

ON DEFENSE

DOLPHINS;VS.;TITANS

(7) 102.3;RUSHING;86.7 (2)

(15) 234.4;PASSING;246.5 (26)

(15) 336.7;TOTAL;333.2 (13)

(10) 21.0;SCORING;21.7 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (9,888 passing, 70 TDs; 716 rushing, 18 TDs since 2019) going against the team that traded him to Tennessee -- for the first time.

Eagles at Washington

Noon

LINE Eagles by 4 1/2

SERIES Washington leads 88-80-5; Eagles beat Washington 27-17 on Dec. 21.

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Giants 34-10; Washington lost to Cowboys 56-14.

ON OFFENSE

EAGLES;VS.;WASHINGTON

(1) 163.2;RUSHING;116.1 (14)

(26) 201.7;PASSING;208.3 (20)

(13) 364.9;TOTAL;324.3 (20)

(9) 26.5;SCORING;19.8 (24)

ON DEFENSE

EAGLES;VS.;WASHINGTON

(9) 104.6;RUSHING;104.2 (8)

(9) 215.6;PASSING;269.2 (30)

(5) 320.2;TOTAL;373.4 (28)

(12) 21.2;SCORING;27.1 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Boston Scott (12-41 rushing, 1 TD last week) as the Eagles' lead back with injuries to Miles Sanders (broken hand) and Jordan Howard (stinger).

Rams at Ravens

Noon (Fox)

LINE Rams by 6

SERIES Ravens lead 5-2; Ravens beat Rams 45-6 on Nov. 25, 2019

LAST WEEK Rams beat Vikings 30-23; Ravens lost to Bengals 41-21.

ON OFFENSE

RAMS;VS.;RAVENS

(24) 103.1;RUSHING;137.7 (5)

(6) 276.1;PASSING;244.5 (12)

(7) 379.1;TOTAL;382.1 (5)

(6) 27.7;SCORING;23.7 (16)

ON DEFENSE

RAMS;VS.RAVENS

(6) 96.9;RUSHING;85.6 (1)

(22) 242.2;PASSING;280.5 (32)

(16) 339.1;TOTAL;366.1 (25)

(15) 21.7;SCORING;23.7 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Rams QB Matthew Stafford (4,339 passing, 36 TDs) vs. a Ravens defense that has allowed the most passing yards (4,208) in the NFL.

Broncos at Chargers

3:05 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 7 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 70-53-1; Broncos beat Chargers 28-13 on Nov. 28

LAST WEEK Broncos lost to Raiders 17-13; Chargers lost to Texans 41-29.

ON OFFENSE

BRONCOS;VS.;CHARGERS

(13) 116.7;RUSHING;109.7 (18)

(19) 212.3;PASSING;280.5 (4)

(19) 329.0;TOTAL;390.2 (4)

(23) 19.9;SCORING;27.2 (8)

ON DEFENSE

BRONCOS;VS.;CHARGERS

(13) 110.2;RUSHING;140.3 (29)

(5) 210.7;PASSING;223.5 (12)

(6) 320.9;TOTAL;363.8 (22)

(1) 17.3;SCORING;27.4 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Broncos' 1-2 backfield punch of Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams vs. a Chargers rush defense that yielded 149 yards and 2 TDs to the Texans' Rex Burkhead last week.

Texans at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 12 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 3-1; 49ers beat Texans 26-26, Dec. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK Texans beat Chargers 41-29; 49ers lost to Titans 20-17.

ON OFFENSE

TEXANS;VS.;49ERS

(32) 84.8;RUSHING;123.7 (7)

(30) 192.0;PASSING;244.4 (13)

(32) 276.8;TOTAL;368.1 (10)

(30) 16.5;SCORING;25.1 (14)

ON DEFENSE

TEXANS;VS.;49ERS

(30) 141.3;RUSHING;107.3 (11)

(19) 239.7;PASSING;211.5 (7)

(30) 380.9;TOTAL;318.9 (4)

(29) 26.7;SCORING;22.3 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance, who will make his second start if Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb injury) is unable to play. Lance has passed for 354 yards and 3 TDs in limited action.

Cardinals at Cowboys

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 5 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 56-33-1; Cardinals beat Cowboys 38-10 on Oct. 19, 2020

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Colts 22-16; Cowboys beat Washington 56-14.

ON OFFENSE

CARDINALS;VS.;COWBOYS

(10) 122.1;RUSHING;126.9 (6)

(10) 254.5;PASSING;282.7 (3)

(8) 376.5;TOTAL;409.5 (1)

(10) 26.3;SCORING;30.5 (1)

ON DEFENSE

CARDINALS;VS.;COWBOYS

(15) 113.7;RUSHING;109.5 (12)

(5) 210.7;PASSING;240.7 (20)

(8) 324.3;TOTAL;350.2 (19)

(5) 20.4;SCORING;20.5 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Whether three-time All-Pro center Rodney Hudson comes off the covid-19 list for the Cardinals. Arizona is 8-2 with him and 2-3 without him.

Panthers at Saints

3:25 p.m.

LINE Saints by 6 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 28-26; Panthers beat Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Buccaneers 32-6; Saints lost to Dolphins 20-3

ON OFFENSE

PANTHERS;VS.;SAINTS

(19) 109.6;RUSHING;114.9 (15)

(29) 196.1;PASSING;187.0 (31)

(28) 305.7;TOTAL;301.9 (31)

(26) 18.5;SCORING;21.1 (17)

ON DEFENSE

PANTHERS;VS.;SAINTS

(21) 118.5;RUSHING;95.9 (5)

(2) 182.3;PASSING;235.7 (17)

(2) 300.8;TOTAL;331.7 (12)

(19) 23.0;SCORING;20.3 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints RB Alvin Kamara, who was held to 5 yards rushing on 8 carries and had 4 receptions for 25 yards when the Panthers crushed the Saints in September.

Lions at Seahawks

3:25 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 7 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 10-5; Seahawks beat Lions 28-14, Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK Lions lost to Falcons 20-16; Seahawks lost to Bears 25-24.

ON OFFENSE

LIONS;VS.;SEAHAWKS

(16) 112.8;RUSHING;107.1 (20)

(24) 202.1;PASSING;198.1 (28)

(23) 314.9;TOTAL;305.2 (29)

(29) 17.3;SCORING;20.4 (20)

ON DEFENSE

LIONS;VS.;SEAHAWKS

(27) 127.3;RUSHING;114.6 (16)

(24) 244.8;PASSING;270.9 (31)

(27) 372.1;TOTAL;385.5 (31)

(25) 25.7;SCORING;20.5 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 35 catches for 340 yards in December. St. Brown ranked second in the league in receptions and fourth in yardage during that time.

Vikings at Packers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Packers by 13 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 63-56-3; Vikings beat Packers 34-31 on Nov. 21 in Minneapolis.

LAST WEEK Vikings lost 30-23 at home to Rams; Packers beat Browns 24-22.

ON OFFENSE

VIKINGS;VS.;PACKERS

(12) 119.9;RUSHING;106.9 (21)

(9) 255.5;PASSING;250.1 (11)

(9) 375.4;TOTAL;357.1 (15)

(12) 25.6;SCORING;25.5 (13)

ON DEFENSE

VIKINGS;VS.;PACKERS

(28) 130.5;RUSHING;115.3 (18)

(27) 248.5;PASSING;216.0 (10)

(29) 379.0;TOTAL;331.3 (11)

(23) 24.8;SCORING;21.6 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The play of Vikings backup QB Sean Mannion, who will start after Kirk Cousins was placed on the covid-19 list. Mannion has started twice -- once for the Rams in 2017 and for the Vikings in 2019.

Browns at Steelers

7:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

LINE Browns by 3 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 77-62-1; Steelers beat Browns 15-10 on Oct. 31

LAST WEEK Browns lost to Packers 24-22; Steelers lost to Chiefs 36-10

ON OFFENSE

BROWNS;VS.;STEELERS

(3) 144.9;RUSHING;87.6 (29)

(27) 200.7;PASSING;228.9 (14)

(16) 345.5;TOTAL;316.5 (22)

(19) 20.9;SCORING;20.1 (22)

ON DEFENSE

BROWNS;VS.;STEELERS

(10) 105.9;RUSHING;142.7 (32)

(8) 215.1;PASSING;225.7 (13)

(7) 321.0;TOTAL;368.4 (26)

(17) 21.9;SCORING;24.7 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who has said Monday could be his final home game. Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to wins over the Browns 25 times in his 18-year career.