Worth A Thousand Words: Photographers look back on 2021

Bartus Taylor Tuesday August 17, 2021 at his Fayetteville apartment.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
This time every year, we ask our photographers to choose their favorite images from the previous 12 months. These are their selections for 2021.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
Features editor
Gov. Hutchinson listens to speakers share their concerns about the covid-19 vaccine, Friday, July 30, 2021 at the American Legion Community Hall in Siloam Springs. Gov. Hutchinson visited Siloam Springs for the final stop in his series of community conversation about the covid vaccine. Check out nwaonline.com/210731Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Alan Kearney of Bella Vista kayaks Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021 at the Siloam Springs Kayak Park. Kearney comes to the park a few times a week. For more information about the park see http://www.siloamspringskayakpark.com/ Visit nwaonline.com/21000826Daily/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler) A pair of youngsters canoe down the Illinois River near
The casket of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Dale Apple is escorted Friday, July 2, 2021, during the funeral service for Apple at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel from Arkansas and surrounding states attended the service for Apple who was killed after being hit by a car on June 26, 2021. Check out nwaonline.com/210703Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)
Derrick Maxey along with other artists work the #SelfieThrone art piece that was open to members of the public to use in photos during the Art Party Friday May 21, 2021 held at the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) a new artist residency space in Bentonville. Artist Kat Wilson, sculptor Griffin Loop, neon artist Derek Maxey, fiber artist Trisha Guting and projection mapping artist Rumwolf live streams the creation of the #SelfieThrone. CACHE hosted the inaugural Art Party at the space with performances from several local artists and musicians. Check out nwaonline.com/210522Daily/ for today?s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)
Joshua Kuhns of Bentonville volunteers to lie down as rider Mike Steidley performs tricks over him, Friday, June 18, 2021 during the Bentonville Bike Fest in Bentonville. Attendees filled the Mama Bear trail for the kick off of a cycling-filled weekend in the nation's newest biking mecca. Visitors enjoyed test riding, special performances and food and beverage trucks. Check out nwaonline.com/210619Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Ice and snow blanket the surface of a lake, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Tanyard Creek in Bella Vista. Check out nwaonline.com/210219Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
A sunflower dries Monday Sept. 20, 2021 at a farm in Benton County. The National Weather Service is calling for cooler temperatures this week with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s. Visit nwaonline.com/210000921Daily/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
Bentonville West High School student Owen Dyer, 16, a competitor in the new Ninja Warrior's teen category climbs a peg board as he trains Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Flip Side Ninja Park Lowell. Check out nwaonline.com/210711Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)
Arkansas players celebrate around the Boot Statue, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the end of a football game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Check out nwaonline.com/211114Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) celebrates a score, Saturday, September 11, 2021 during the third quarter of a football game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Check out nwaonline.com/210912Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
LIKE DAUGHTER LIKE MOM Gayatri Agnew is sworn in on Friday Jan. 1 2021, New Year's Day, as a member of the Bentonville city council while her daughter, Kamala, 4, raises her right hand as well. Agnew's son, Rohan, 6, also stood with his mom. Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell swore in Bentonville council members at the county administration building. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: Worth A Thousand Words
