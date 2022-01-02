Worth A Thousand Words: Photographers look back on 2021

Derrick Maxey along with other artists work the #SelfieThrone art piece that was open to members of the public to use in photos during the Art Party Friday May 21, 2021 held at the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) a new artist residency space in Bentonville. Artist Kat Wilson, sculptor Griffin Loop, neon artist Derek Maxey, fiber artist Trisha Guting and projection mapping artist Rumwolf live streams the creation of the #SelfieThrone. CACHE hosted the inaugural Art Party at the space with performances from several local artists and musicians. Check out nwaonline.com/210522Daily/ for today?s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

