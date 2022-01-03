Authorities hunt suspect in killing in Ward vicinity

Arkansas and federal law enforcement officers are looking for a man suspected in the fatal shooting of one person and injuring of two others on New Year's Day outside of Ward on Cocklebur Road.

Travis Tacker, 40, is being sought after authorities say he fled the scene on a four-wheeler, a Lonoke County sheriff's office social media post says. He was dressed in all black and has tattoos on his face and neck, authorities say. He is known to frequent locations in Beebe, Ward and Jacksonville, they say.

"Tacker is considered armed and dangerous," the post says. "If you see him or know his whereabouts, do not approach, and call 911," it says.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the shooting about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the post said. On arrival, deputies found Gary Wade Cotton of Ward dead.

Multiple law enforcement agencies -- including the Ward and Austin police departments, the U.S. Marshals Service and Arkansas Parole Special Response Team -- are assisting in the search, according to reports.

"We are going to find this guy," Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said Sunday. "We are going to keep tracking him down."

Tacker has been convicted of crimes in the state stretching as far back as 1999 when he was found guilty of commercial burglary, theft of property and terroristic act, records show. He was last convicted in 2014 for felony robbery, receiving a 36-month suspended sentence, records show. Three counts of felony terroristic threatening against him were nolle prossed in Pulaski County in July of 2021, according to documents.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Lonoke County sheriff's office at (501) 676-3000 or 911.