Bella Vista has medical priority list available for clearing snowy roads

BELLA VISTA -- If there is severe weather this winter, the city will try to help get seriously ill residents to vital medical appointments. The medical priority snow removal list is ready for residents to sign up.

There are some restrictions, Communications Director Cassi Lapp said. First, there are no guarantees.

"We will do our best, but it isn't guaranteed the streets will be cleared," she said. The street will only be cleared once, she said. It won't be cleared again for a return trip home.

The list was created for chemotherapy patients, as well as those going through radiation and dialysis procedures or those in home hospice care, she said. If a patient has a surgery scheduled and the weather looks bad, they should plan to travel before the storm to avoid missing their appointment.

Typically, major roads are cleared before any secondary streets, according to the city's website. The application for the snow priority list can be found online at https://bellavistaar.gov/government/departments/street_department/snow_removal.php . Applications are accepted year round because medical needs can change rapidly, the website notes.

Patients who typically use the Bella Vista Courtesy Van for transportation will probably need an alternative during bad weather. Bill Puskas, president of the van's board of directors, said the Courtesy Van does not operative if Bentonville Schools are closed. There are no exceptions, he said, and if the streets are being plowed, schools are probably closed.

The Courtesy Van is a nonprofit, entirely run by volunteers, to provide transportation to Bella Vista residents who do not drive. After taking off several months due to covid, the van is operating again, but proof of vaccination is required for both drivers and riders.

As always, Puskas said, the organization is looking for more volunteers drivers.