Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Dec. 27

Jeremiah Callaway Collingsworth, 37, and Leslie Ann Tackett, 33, both of Bentonville

Douglas Lynn Friesen, 64, Garfield, and Susan Lee Arasmith, 64, Lawrence, Kan.

Cade Michael Granier, 27, and Desiree Alexis Dallari, 24, both of Springdale

Andrew Hamilton Hyatt, 36, and Brandie Annette Neagles, 32, both of Bentonville

Kade Alan Jaber, 25, and Madison Lee Mikel, 22, both of Cave Springs

Nicholas Andrew Lockard, 30, Bella Vista, and Symphony Ann Philp, 29, Cave Springs

Kristofer Lee Lundy, 41, and Victoria Elise Zayyat, 40, both of Sand Springs, Okla.

Hillary Renee Mains, 37, and Carrie Fay Crane, 33, both of Rogers

Cole Patrick Meyer, 25, and Isabelle Marie Galligos, 22, both of Bella Vista

Foster Ryan Page, 32, and Morgan Noelle Thomason, 32, both of Fayetteville

Dustin Thomas Robblee, 20, and Breanna Lois Meuret, 21, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Scott Dennis Shuster, 25, Marion, Ohio, and Madison Jessie Martin, 27, Springdale

Micah Daniel Stanbery, 19, Centerton, and Jessica Estrada-Estrada, 21, Rogers

Eleazar Torres-Martinez, 27, and Jessica Yvonne Garcia, 30, both of Springdale

Aaron Robert Walasek, 30, and Jessica Megan Heatherly, 37, both of Bella Vista

Dec. 28

Jacob James Doyle, 25, and Catherine Elizabeth Tutt, 27, both of Bentonville

Brett Joseph Judkins, 26, and Mary Taylor Endsley, 26, both of St. Louis

Jeremiah David Neal, 33, and Tiffani Anne Munford, 26, both of Yorktown, Va.

Jerry Lee Pack Jr., 45, and Dawni Crisstine Fortenberry, 44, both of Watts, Okla.

Travis Lee Robinson, 41, and Jessica Renae Hansen, 46, both of Rogers

David Arthur West, 53, Springdale, and Sarah Naomi Kellems, 38, Rogers

Dec. 29

Keith Allen Bennett, 68, and Susan Beth Dickmann, 61, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Joseph Paul Boushelle, 26, and Tana Marie Dake, 25, both of Bixby, Okla.

Boaz Jachin Burney, 27, and Emma Grace Easton, 20, both of Bentonville

Douglas Gustavo De Leon-Elias, 33, and Karina Lopez, 40, both of Rogers

Christopher Eric Grady, 34, and Jessica Raschelle Ferguson, 38, both of Pea Ridge

William Asher Hall, 22, Flint, Texas, and Alexandria Morgan O'Reilly, 22, Burleson, Texas

Allen Ray Harrison, 57, and Pamela Kay Swink, 55, both of Goodman, Mo.

Conrad James Henson, 42, Rogers, and Ruth Esther Acosta-Tavarez De Marte, 42, Little Rock

Matthew Alden Nunley, 22, Bentonville, and Tristen Ruth Harrison, 22, Rogers

Matthew Alexander Parsons, 25, and Frances Sloan Breazeale, 23, both of Rogers

BC, 41, and Melissa Ann Austin, 38, both of Bentonville