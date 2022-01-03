Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Dec. 27
Jeremiah Callaway Collingsworth, 37, and Leslie Ann Tackett, 33, both of Bentonville
Douglas Lynn Friesen, 64, Garfield, and Susan Lee Arasmith, 64, Lawrence, Kan.
Cade Michael Granier, 27, and Desiree Alexis Dallari, 24, both of Springdale
Andrew Hamilton Hyatt, 36, and Brandie Annette Neagles, 32, both of Bentonville
Kade Alan Jaber, 25, and Madison Lee Mikel, 22, both of Cave Springs
Nicholas Andrew Lockard, 30, Bella Vista, and Symphony Ann Philp, 29, Cave Springs
Kristofer Lee Lundy, 41, and Victoria Elise Zayyat, 40, both of Sand Springs, Okla.
Hillary Renee Mains, 37, and Carrie Fay Crane, 33, both of Rogers
Cole Patrick Meyer, 25, and Isabelle Marie Galligos, 22, both of Bella Vista
Foster Ryan Page, 32, and Morgan Noelle Thomason, 32, both of Fayetteville
Dustin Thomas Robblee, 20, and Breanna Lois Meuret, 21, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Scott Dennis Shuster, 25, Marion, Ohio, and Madison Jessie Martin, 27, Springdale
Micah Daniel Stanbery, 19, Centerton, and Jessica Estrada-Estrada, 21, Rogers
Eleazar Torres-Martinez, 27, and Jessica Yvonne Garcia, 30, both of Springdale
Aaron Robert Walasek, 30, and Jessica Megan Heatherly, 37, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 28
Jacob James Doyle, 25, and Catherine Elizabeth Tutt, 27, both of Bentonville
Brett Joseph Judkins, 26, and Mary Taylor Endsley, 26, both of St. Louis
Jeremiah David Neal, 33, and Tiffani Anne Munford, 26, both of Yorktown, Va.
Jerry Lee Pack Jr., 45, and Dawni Crisstine Fortenberry, 44, both of Watts, Okla.
Travis Lee Robinson, 41, and Jessica Renae Hansen, 46, both of Rogers
David Arthur West, 53, Springdale, and Sarah Naomi Kellems, 38, Rogers
Dec. 29
Keith Allen Bennett, 68, and Susan Beth Dickmann, 61, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Joseph Paul Boushelle, 26, and Tana Marie Dake, 25, both of Bixby, Okla.
Boaz Jachin Burney, 27, and Emma Grace Easton, 20, both of Bentonville
Douglas Gustavo De Leon-Elias, 33, and Karina Lopez, 40, both of Rogers
Christopher Eric Grady, 34, and Jessica Raschelle Ferguson, 38, both of Pea Ridge
William Asher Hall, 22, Flint, Texas, and Alexandria Morgan O'Reilly, 22, Burleson, Texas
Allen Ray Harrison, 57, and Pamela Kay Swink, 55, both of Goodman, Mo.
Conrad James Henson, 42, Rogers, and Ruth Esther Acosta-Tavarez De Marte, 42, Little Rock
Matthew Alden Nunley, 22, Bentonville, and Tristen Ruth Harrison, 22, Rogers
Matthew Alexander Parsons, 25, and Frances Sloan Breazeale, 23, both of Rogers
BC, 41, and Melissa Ann Austin, 38, both of Bentonville