Boy, 2, injured in shooting at Bryant apartment complex, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:30 a.m.
Police are investigating after a two-year-old boy was shot at a Bryant apartment complex on Monday morning, authorities said.

Police received the call at 9:56 a.m. about the incident at Fairways Apartments at Hurricane Creek, 3500 Double Eagle Way, according to Bryant police Sgt. Todd Crowson.

The shooting appears to be accidental, Crowson said, but added that police are still investigating.

The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Crowson said. His status was not immediately known Monday.


