Calendar 01-03-22

Monday, Jan. 3

Agencies closing for

New Year's Day

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices and Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed through Monday, according to spokesmen. The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System main location and all branches will be closed through Monday, according to a news release.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 3

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will return to inside dining beginning Monday for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4

Ivy Center announces plans

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host the following events: Jan. 4 – 6-7 p.m. -- Future Medical Professionals – "A Day in the life of an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon" workshop will be presented by Dr. Kenneth R. Collins Jr. Seventh through 12th graders interested in health careers are invited to attend the workshop on Zoom, according to a news release. Jan. 11 – 6-7 p.m. -- Future Engineers – Math Cash App Challenges are held during each workshop. Seventh through 12th graders interested in careers in engineering are invited to attend the workshop virtually on Zoom. Jan. 18 – 6-7 p.m. – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quiz Bowl Competition will be held virtually on Zoom. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Seventh through 12th graders are invited to participate. A study guide will be emailed upon request. Jan. 25 – 10 a.m. – Ivy Center Board Members and the UAMS South Central representative will speak to Pine Bluff High School students about "Let's Talk About Excellence!" (Covid rules will be in place at this in-person presentation.) For more information including the Zoom link information, go the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page or send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Reception set for Small Works on Paper

The Arkansas Arts Council will host an opening reception for the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock. The display has works by feature 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to a news release. The Small Works exhibition will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-nine artworks will be on display during the yearlong tour. Most works will be available for sale. Details: Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov, (501) 324-9767, or https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Comprehensive Care sets covid-19 vaccine clinic

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI), 1101 Tennessee St., will offer a free covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The clinic is targeted for children ages 5 to 11, but vaccinations will be available for teenagers and adults as well. All versions of the vaccine and boosters will be available, according to a news release. Appointments aren't necessary, but participants who need rides to the vaccine clinic may call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment. JCCSI has a medical team to provide the community with the covid-19 vaccine.

Reception, Coon Supper set at Gillett

The 10th annual "Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception" will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Berry Farm Shop at Gillett followed by the 78th Gillett Coon Supper at the Gillett School Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Both events benefit non-profits. The pre-supper reception tickets are $40 each. Sponsorships are available to be a Berry Good Host for $1,000 and a Berry Good Friend for $500. The coon supper tickets are $30 and may be purchased by contacting Larry Bauer at (870) 830-4002. All tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Details: Becky Barnes Campbell at (501) 912-7560, Gabe Holmstrom at (479) 409-3329 or Facebook.

ASC hosts FunDay

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., plans the Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 8. Participants can weave pliable materials into colorful trinket baskets. This event is free, according to a news release. ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 9

One Pine Bluff Praying

services set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services are held at area churches in the months with five Sundays, according to a city spokesman. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sundays on the following dates: Jan. 9 – Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 5103 W. Malcomb St.; Jan. 16 – Family Church, Pine Bluff campus, 2309 S. Poplar St.; Jan. 23 – Grace Evangelical Church, 4210 E. Ohio St.; and Jan. 30 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St. For details or to host a service, contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Neighbor to Neighbor sets covid shot clinic

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will hold a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. Anyone needing the first, second, or booster shot is welcome to attend, according to a news release. Those who already began their vaccinations should bring their vaccination cards with them. Jefferson Regional Medical Center staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Gift cards will be given out to anyone who gets vaccinated. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Friday, Jan. 14

UAPB students perform in ASC concert

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride, featuring students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. The concert program will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St. It is open to ages 16 and older. UAPB Studio students will perform a "tiny desk"-style concert as part of their fundraiser series with instructor Damon Tolbert as host. The campaign benefits UAPB's Sound Recording and Technology Department. Community members are invited to sing in an open-mic setting. ASC will raffle door prizes including art by glassmith James Hayes and a CD featuring work by Tolbert. Entry into the event is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Center to give away winter clothes

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away winter coats and clothes at the Family Community Development Corp., 1001 Palm St., on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies are gone. The purpose is to help keep the community warm, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

ASC plans Pinch Pot

Pottery Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will present a Pinch Pot Pottery Workshop with instructor Troy DeBill, a fine arts teacher and EAST Initiative facilitator for White Hall Middle School. She will host the workshop from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Participants will learn pinch pot techniques to create unique vessels. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. No experience is necessary. The cost is $55 for ASC members, $65 for nonmembers, and $40 for ASC Flex Pay. For more information, contact ASC Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call 870-395-7059. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.