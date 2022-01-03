Forecasters predict below-freezing temperatures, chance of snow in northern Arkansas

Parts of northern Arkansas have a chance for snow accumulation Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Portions of the north, including Bella Vista and Gentry saw the first snow of the season with a reported accumulation of a half inch, according to meteorologist Tabitha Clarke.

Temperatures in the north Thursday and Friday will be in the high teens with a high in the 20s Thursday and high 30s Friday, Clarke said. With the wind chill, it will feel like three to four degrees, she said.

In the Little Rock area, there will be temperatures below freezing every night this week, except Wednesday, according to the weather service.

“It will be barely above freezing even in the warmest part of the day,” Clarke said.

The city of Little Rock will have five warming centers open now until Friday, January 7, according to the city’s Twitter.

Those locations include:

• Dunbar Community Center, 1001 West 16th St., service animals allowed with proof

• Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road

• East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 East 6th St.

• Stephens Community Center, 3720 West 18th St.

• West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road

All locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.