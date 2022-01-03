Farmington council approves request for new police, fire vehicles

FARMINGTON -- Factories are not producing vehicles at the same rate as in the past because of a microchip shortage, and the issue is affecting Farmington police and fire departments.

The Farmington City Council on Dec. 13 waived the requirements of competitive bidding so that Police Chief Brian Hubbard and Fire Chief Bill Hellard could place orders for new Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks.

Hubbard's 2022 budget included three new Dodge Chargers for the police department. However, he later learned from his salesman that Dodge is not producing rear-wheel drive Chargers in 2022.

After studying and researching what was available, Hubbard decided to go with the Dodge Ram pickups.

"This is the best option I can come up with," Hubbard told council members.

He requested permission to order the trucks and get his place in line. Even then, Hubbard said he does not believe the department will receive the vehicles until November because of the microchip shortage.

The council approved a resolution to purchase the vehicles for $138,000, which includes about $34,000 for each truck and about $12,000 for equipment inside each vehicle.

Hellard stood before the council next to discuss his request and jokingly told them, "What Brian said."

The council approved a resolution to waive competitive bidding for a Dodge Ram for the Fire Department and equipment to outfit the vehicle.

The new truck will replace the chief's 2012 Tahoe. Hellard plans to either sell the Tahoe or use it as a trade-in to reduce his overall costs.

The department will use the pickup truck to haul equipment. Currently, Hellard said, some of the firefighters are having to use their private vehicles for this.

He's ordering the truck through the state bid contract, which has a 10-month backlog, Hellard said.

The council approved purchasing a Dodge Ram and equipment for $45,593, $34,693 for the vehicle and about $12,000 for equipment. The estimated vehicle trade-in is $13,000, for a estimated net cost to the city of $32,593.

In other action Dec. 13, the council voted 6-2 to pass an ordinance to change the city's policy and procedures for the purchase of property and services, in accordance to what is now allowed under the current state procurement law.

The new policy gives city officials the authority to make purchases up to $35,000 without having to seek competitive bids. Previously, officials could make purchases up to $20,000 without having to seek bids.

City Attorney Steve Tennant said the state Legislature raised the limit to $35,000 in its last session because the cost of goods are increasing and to help public entities be more efficient.

The new law also says that the minimum will be automatically adjusted every five years, beginning Jan. 1, 2025, to reflect the most recent consumer price index, Tennant said.

"We'll still have to make the changes to our ordinance," Tennant said.

Mayor Ernie Penn pointed out the city still has the right to seek bids on services and products if it wants. He said most cities in the area already have made this change.

Council members Keith Lipford and Diane Bryant voted against the motion to approve the ordinance.

The council also approved a request to dedicate $60,758 from its American Rescue Plan funds for Central Emergency Medical Service.

The Washington County Ambulance Authority, which oversees Central EMS, is asking the county and 13 cities that use the service to provide part of their federal covid relief funds for a $2.2 million project to purchase 24 powerload structures and two ambulances fully equipped and staffed.

The council agreed to pay Farmington's per capita share of the total.