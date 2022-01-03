Farmington School Board appoints new member

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington School Board on Dec. 13 unanimously approved the appointment of Mark Vaughn to fill the unexpired portion of Jeff Oxford's Position 2 seat.

Oxford, who stepped down following the Nov. 22 School Board meeting, was recognized during the board meeting. Later on in the meeting, the board voted to accept Vaughn as the newest board member.

Endings

During the student recognition portion of the meeting, board president Travis Warren said a few words about Oxford.

Warren spoke about Oxford's 19 years of service on the School Board and about how Oxford was instrumental in the planning, development and fruition of several school buildings.

"He's been a great leader, been president of this board for several years and has helped me as much as anything to know about school districts," Warren said of Oxford.

Following Warren's recognition, Oxford spoke about how he spent 32 years of his life in the Farmington School District. Oxford also said this was a great place with great staff and leadership.

Test scores and the number of people who want to come to Farmington show what a great school district Farmington has, Oxford said, adding he looks forward to sitting back and watching the district grow.

"I appreciate everyone of y'all," Oxford said. "I appreciate y'alls friendship and thank you for letting me be a Cardinal for a long time."

New Beginnings

Following the passing of the consent agenda, Superintendent Jon Laffoon moved to the recommendation of appointing a new member to the School Board. The district had 30 days to choose a candidate and Laffoon said he believes the board had a recommendation.

Warren said the board had some interest in the position but noted that Vaughn stood out because he has expressed interest for several years.

Vaughn ran for the Position 3 seat in 2020 but lost to Josh Petree.

Warren read a letter from Vaughn, in which Vaughn spoke about his passion for the School Board and how he will use his skills in business and as a community leader and a parent to represent students, parents, staff and faculty with the greatest integrity in servant leadership.

"I genuinely care about what is best for our growing school district," Vaughn said in his letter.

After reading the letter, Warren recommended the board appoint Vaughn to the School Board. Vaughn will serve out the remainder of Oxford's term through the May school election.

School Board members also:

• Accepted the resignation of high school teacher Joseph Armendariz (ending Jan. 14) and Kelsey Bentley, child nutrition cook.

• Added Brian Dean as interim assistant soccer coach for the 2021-2022 school year and hired Mary Miller as a child nutrition cook.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be Jan. 24.

Marc Hayot Enterprise-Leader Travis Warren (left), thanks Jeff Oxford for his 19 years of service on the Farmington School Board during the school board meeting on Dec. 13. Oxford stepped down from the school board following the meeting on Nov. 23. During the recognition Oxford thanked the board and district for letting him be a Cardinal for a long time.

