A Fort Smith woman died just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith when she fell from her scooter into oncoming traffic, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Sandra Young, 53, was traveling south when she fell from her 2019 Honda Metropolitan scooter and into the traffic lane, where she was hit by a 2011 Lexus GS6. Young died of her injuries at the scene, the report said.

Troopers said the weather was clear, and the road was dry.