Gamecocks rebound from first loss, trounce Bulldogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Zia Cooke was anxious to get back to action after No. 1 South Carolina's first loss of the season and made sure the Gamecocks would once more find their winning ways.

Cooke had 18 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Gamecocks bounced back from their stunning, overtime loss to unranked Missouri in an 80-68 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.

"I think it felt real good. I think we've all had a chip on our shoulder since that loss," Cooke said. "We're definitely hungry."

Cooke and the Gamecocks (13-1, 1-1 SEC) flashed that hunger much the game, taking control with an 18-8 run to close the second quarter and building their lead to 20 points in the second half.

"I think it was something we needed to keep us on the right track," Cooke said of the loss.

South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley had pointed out her team's shortcomings several times in the season's first two months -- despite having beaten five Top-10 opponents -- like too many missed shots and too many turnovers.

She didn't see that in this one after two very focused days of practice. South Carolina hit 50% of its shots (28 of 56), its best percentage in its past seven games.

"Our stat sheet looked different than in previous games," Staley said with a grin.

The Bulldogs (9-4, 0-1) were a late fill in when Mississippi pulled out due to covid-19 issues. Mississippi State was supposed to play at Kentucky on Monday, a game that also was postponed due to the virus.

"It was pretty bizarre," Bulldogs interim coach Doug Novak said of the surprise trip.

Whoever stepped on the court was likely to get a strong, focused showing from South Carolina, who were stunned in overtime, 70-69, at Missouri this past Thursday and will certainly give up the top spot its held since the preseason.

South Carolina kept up the pace in the third quarter as Cooke had four foul shots and a three-pointer.

When Boston stroked a three-pointer with 4:59 left in the period, South Carolina was up 59-39 and cruising to its fourth consecutive win over the Bulldogs.

South Carolina looked like it had found its rhythm late in the opening quarter with 13 consecutive points to lead 23-12. But the Bulldogs rallied, making seven consecutive shots to tie things at 27-all on JerKaila Jordan's layup with 5:36 before halftime.

Destiny Littleton answered with a tie-breaking 3-pointer and added another long-range basket as the Gamecocks led 45-35 at the break.

Point guard Destanni Henderson, at 5-7, had a career-high 14 rebounds, along with eight assists, for the Gamecocks.

Jordan led Mississippi State with 16 points.

South Carolina was without Laeticia Amihere, typically the team's first player off the bench, who was not at the arena due to health and safety protocols.

NO. 13 GEORGIA 73,

FLORIDA 69

GAINSVILLE, Fla. -- Que Morrison scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help rally Georgia to a win over Florida.

Morrison had only two points in the first half and finished just 4-of-13 shooting but was perfect from the line in 10 attempts, including eight in the final period.

With Georgia (12-2, 1-1) trailing by seven with seven minutes remaining, the Lady Bulldogs finished the game outscoring the Gators 20-9 with Morrison giving Georgia the lead for good with two free throws with 1:43 to go and icing the game with two more with 1.9 seconds left.

Georgia was again without leading scorer and rebounder Jenna Staiti, who missed the Bulldogs' previous game, a 68-62 loss to LSU, because of health and safety protocols.

Jordyn Merritt scored 18 points for the Gators (10-4, 0-1).

NO. 19 LSU 75,

NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 66

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Alexis Morris scored a career-high 30 points and LSU defeated Texas A&M for the Tigers' 13th consecutive victory.

Morris was 9-of-16 shooting with four three-pointers. Khayla Pointer also had four three-pointers and scored 17 points with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Jailin Cherry added 10 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists with Autumn Newby grabbing 10 rebounds.

LSU (14-1, 2-0) is off to its best start since going 13-1 during the 2009-10 season and has its longest winning streak since winning 14 straight during 2007-08.

Destiny Pitts scored 18 points with four three-pointers and had 11 rebounds for the Aggies (10-3, 0-1).

In other games involving Top 25 teams Sunday, Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining, lifting No. 3 Louisville to its 12th consecutive victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the nation's top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation's third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets (10-3, 1-1 ACC) were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn at home on Dec. 9, but Lotta-Maj Lahtinen's heave from half-court fell short at the buzzer. ... Ali Patberg scored 18 points, Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes each had a double-double and No. 8 Indiana beat No. 6 Maryland 70-63 in overtime for its first victory in the 12-game series. Indiana led by nine points with three minutes left in regulation before Maryland went on an 8-0 run. Maryland's Ashley Owusu made a reverse layup with 58 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary, a 56% free-throw shooter, went 1 of 2 from the stripe to give Indiana a 61-59 lead. Owusu used a high screen and drove the lane to tie it with 19.4 seconds left. Indiana played for the final shot but Grace Berger's free-throw line jumper was off the mark at the buzzer. Maryland (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) missed all seven of its field-goal attempts in overtime, becoming the 13th opponent Indiana (11-2, 3-0) has held under 70 points this season. Haley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 2 Stanford pounded Washington State 82-44, extending its all-time record to 70-0 against the Cougars. Kiki Iriafen scored 13 points and Hannah Jump and Fran Belibi added 10 points each for short-handed Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12), which did not drop in the rankings after losing at No. 1 South Carolina 65-61 in its previous game on Dec. 21. ... Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points with 10 rebounds and Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59. It's the first time the Wildcats have beat the Lady Bears in 36 tries dating back to 2004. Kansas State beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012. Kansas State (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) led by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears cut the lead to four in the final minute. The Wildcats held off the Bears making five free throws down the stretch. Baylor (10-3, 0-1) played with just seven players due to health and safety protocols. ... Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 points apiece and No. 12 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 62-51 in a Big 12 Conference opener after both schools endured long layoffs because of covid-19 health and safety protocols. Allen-Taylor made just 6 of 15 shots from the floor for Texas (10-1), but she buried 4 of 7 in the second quarter as the Longhorns outscored Oklahoma State by five to take a 34-30 lead at halftime.

South Carolina guard Destiny Littleton (11) drives to the hoop against Mississippi State guard JerKaila Jordan (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)



South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) calls for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)



Mississippi State guard KN'isha Godfrey (11) drives to the hoop against South Carolina guard Destiny Littleton (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)



Mississippi State guard KN'isha Godfrey (11) shoots against South Carolina guard Destiny Littleton (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)



South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 80-68. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

