Hutchinson says Arkansas' covid numbers over next few days will guide hospital decisions as holidays slow reports





The New Year's holiday likely slowed covid-19 data Sunday, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that hospitalizations and deaths in the next couple of days will be indicators used to make hospital-capacity decisions.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]





The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,181 new cases Sunday -- the first time in four days that new cases were below 3,900. The state reported a record 4,978 new cases Thursday.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Cam Patterson tweeted Sunday that the number of covid-19 patients nearly doubled in three days, from 28 to 54.

"ED [emergency department] is bonkers," Patterson tweeted. "Thx to our great team for their hard work. Wear masks, get vaccinated, stay home as much as you can. Let's hope this surge passes quickly."





There were 683 people hospitalized in the state as of Sunday, with 98 on ventilators. Hospitalizations were up 38 since Saturday and 201, or 41%, since Dec. 26.

Sixteen deaths from covid-19 have been reported since Saturday. There have been 130 covid-19 deaths reported in the state since Dec. 26 and 9,196 deaths overall since March 2020, the start of the pandemic.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]





Pulaski County led the state with 539 new cases Sunday. Craighead County followed with 201, and Benton County with 160 new covid-19 cases.

Hutchinson appeared on "Fox News Sunday" to discuss a need for flexibility at the state level to combat covid-19. The discussion followed an announcement from President Joe Biden about plans to manufacture 500 million covid-19 tests as the nation battles a shortage.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]





"What the federal government does well, it can use the Defense Production Act and maximize production of testing and vaccines, and they use that very successfully," Hutchinson said. "It is a tool that the states do not have. But what the states do well is in the distribution. We know what is needed in our state. We have to have flexibility in that."





Hutchinson said the states would be more efficient at distributing tests where they are needed.

"We have to have flexibility to do it, and if you don't do it that way, then you are going to be in competition," Hutchinson said.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]





The governor also spoke about a need to increase vaccinations in the state.

As of Sunday, 3.7 million doses of vaccines had been given in the state, with about 1.5 million people fully immunized, according to Health Department data. About 83% of the 4.4 million doses the state has received have been given out. There were 2,416 people who had received a vaccine dose since Saturday, and 455 people became fully immunized.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]





"We need to increase our vaccinations every day," Hutchinson said. "We work on that every day."

Vaccines have historically been state and locally driven, Hutchinson said.

"It has never been at the federal government level," Hutchinson said. "That also has increased the distrust."











