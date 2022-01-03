Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling Twitter an “enemy to America” after the company banned the Georgia congresswoman’s personal account over multiple violations of its covid-19 misinformation policy and she said it “can’t handle the truth.”

Lloyd Austin, the U.S. defense secretary, is isolating at home for five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, he announced Sunday evening, saying on Twitter that “My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions,” and adding that his fully vaccinated status — including a booster received in early October — was to thank for his mild symptoms.

Dustin Potenza of Hopkins County Animal Shelter says about 36 dogs and 50 cats remain unclaimed in the aftermath of a deadly Dec. 11 tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., and volunteers are circulating photos in hopes of finding the animals’ owners before adoptions start.

Greg Edwards, district attorney for Georgia’s Dougherty County, said the state has completed an initial inquiry into whether court employees were taking bribes to dispose of traffic tickets and that he has handed over all allegations, which were made in 2020, to the attorney general.

Deonte Robinson is facing a murder charge after prosecutors say he shot a man in Overland, Mo., as the victim and the victim’s family tried to leave an argument with Robinson over which man’s car was faster.

Craig Webre , Lafourche Parish sheriff, says a charity fundraiser allowing the Louisiana agency’s employees to pay $25 a month for the privilege of growing a beard has raised about $4,000 over the past two months and is so popular that he is extending it, changing No Shave November to No Shave Forever.

Eric Wyatt , a former Alabama firefighter turned entrepreneur, said he was sad to be closing Tuscaloosa’s Broadway Pizzeria where he had put all four of his children to work, but is heartened that two other restaurants have taken up the name.

John Mina, sheriff in Florida’s Orange County, said deputies responding to a family disturbance call in Pine Hills killed a man who opened fire at them after they saw him shoot his father, who is expected to survive.

Channing Wells said she feels blessed after the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off her Mississippi home’s mortgage more than six years after her husband, Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, was killed in a Baton Rouge motel as he tried to arrest a homicide suspect.













