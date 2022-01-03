On stubborn insanity

Try to visualize a small mountain made up of the 830,000 people in the U.S. who have died from covid so far. Then visualize the 24 percent or so of Republicans who refuse to get a free covid vaccine, and they are still trying to get to the top of that hill.

Their new argument is that having been infected without being vaccinated gives a person natural immunity. All those people who have died didn't reach natural immunity. That natural immunity for the survivors is/was based on how sick they became: the sicker, the better immunity. That immunity lessens over time, quite like that from vaccines, so the survivors do need a booster. That we have so many high-level government officials and Fox News people spreading deliberate lies about the covid vaccines shows what vile, despicable people they are.

That ex-President Trump is being ignored by these people when he suggests getting the covid vaccine shows how many Republicans want to march up that mountain. The question needs asked: What do they think to gain by stubborn insanity?

FRANK NEWMAN

Huntington

North, south of river

What mayor is getting the job done? The headlines on a recent Arkansas page: "Dollar General eyes site in NLR"; "Weekend's shootings leave seven people injured in LR."

LINDA DAVIS

Little Rock

Just shifting problem

If the National Guard is used to help our health care, isn't that "robbing Peter to pay Paul"?

These guardsmen may have health-care jobs somewhere.

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale