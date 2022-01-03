Little Rock Zoo carousel gets national nod

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock Zoo's Over-The-Jumps Carousel has been recognized with an award from the National Carousel Association, according to a news release issued by the zoo Tuesday.

A letter from the association announcing the award said, "The Over-the Jumps Carousel[,] built in 1924 by the Spillman Engineering Company, has been beautifully restored, well cared for and supported by the community," according to the release.

As an undulating carousel, Over-The-Jumps is the last surviving operational carousel of its kind, according to the zoo.