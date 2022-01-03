Murray's milieu





ARLINGTON, Texas -- The troubles for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals weren't anything that a trip to the star quarterback's favorite stadium couldn't fix.

They might be back in two weeks for a wild-card game.

Murray threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley and the Cardinals held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 in a matchup of playoff-bound teams Sunday.

The outcome didn't do much to change the races for the NFC's No. 1 seed or the NFC West, but did leave the Cowboys and Cardinals with matching 11-5 records after Arizona ended a three-game skid and stopped the NFC East champion's four-game winning streak.

The teams go into the final weekend as the fourth and fifth seeds in the playoffs, which would mean a first-round meeting, once again at AT&T Stadium since Dallas won its division.

Murray improved to 8-0 as a starter at the home of the Cowboys. Most of those victories were as a Texas high school playoff star in the Dallas area, but the past two have been as a pro after last season's 38-10 rout.

"Coming home, I can't lose coming home," Murray said. "That's just how I feel. I'm not worried about two weeks from now. We got Seahawks next week, divisional game at home. The guys will come ready to play."





The Cardinals' victory over Dallas in 2020 was the first game after Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury. The star quarterback's presence was felt in a fourth-quarter comeback that fell short after early misfiring similar to how the offense looked for weeks in the wake of Prescott's calf strain in Week 6.

Prescott's third TD pass, a 4-yarder to Amari Cooper, and a two-point conversion toss to Cedrick Wilson pulled Dallas within three with five minutes remaining.

Murray ran for a first down and passed for another before Chase Edmonds went 11 yards to force Dallas to use its final timeout.

On the next play, Edmonds lost the ball at the end of a 6-yard run but was ruled down as Dallas' Osa Odighizuwa recovered right on the sideline.

Since the Cowboys were out of timeouts, they couldn't challenge even though the replay made it appear the call could have been overturned. As a result, Murray finished off a turnover-free showing against the NFL's leading team in takeaways coming in.

"Playing against the refs again, like usual. It seems like an every-week occurrence," Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory said. "We just have to tune that out and just deal with it. That's a good team. Hopefully we see them in the playoffs."

The Cardinals reached 25 points for just the second time in seven games, sparked this time by a successful fake punt in the second quarter when Jonathan Ward made an improbable catch of upback Chris Banjo's throw. A pass interference penalty would have made it a first down anyway.

The trickery and another interference flag on third down led to Murray's 1-yard toss to Wesley on fourth down. The pair connected again from 19 yards in the third quarter for a 19-7 lead in yet another game without leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"I'm proud of the effort, with all the things we had going on," Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "The guys stepped up and played hard the entire game. We played clean football."

The Cowboys were the healthiest they've been all season coming in, but lost receiver Michael Gallup to a left knee injury on his 21-yard TD catch for their first points late in the first half. Owner Jerry Jones said Gallup was out for the playoffs with what appeared to be an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament.

Murray was 26 of 38 for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns while Prescott finished 24 of 38 for 226 yards with a lost fumble when the Cowboys were down eight early in the fourth quarter.

Prescott's fumble set up a short drive to the last of Matt Prater's four field goals for a 25-14 lead.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)



Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) catches a pass for a first down as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (85) catches a pass for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)



Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup holds his leg after being injured while catching a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)



Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) reaches for an incomplete pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) hits Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) as he reaches to catch a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Wright was called for pass interference. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)



Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Antoine Wesley during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)



Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) forces a fumble by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)











