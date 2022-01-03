Notae's status still uncertain for Vanderbilt game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard JD Notae will be a game-time decision when the Razorbacks host Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Notae did not play in Arkansas’ 81-68 loss at Mississippi State last Wednesday due to an unspecified illness. The senior is the Razorbacks’ leading scorer with an average of 18 points per game.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said Monday that Notae returned to practice in a limited capacity on Saturday.

“He’s practiced a little bit,” Musselman said. “Probably a game-time decision based on his wind and not being able to fully practice. I would say we’ll see how shoot around goes tomorrow and see how he’s feeling, as well.”

Musselman said he was unsure whether forward Kamani Johnson would play against Vanderbilt. Johnson did not travel to Mississippi State while suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed reason.

Johnson has practiced since the suspension, Musselman said. He called Johnson’s suspension a “day-to-day situation.”

The Razorbacks’ game against the Commodores is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network.

Vanderbilt (8-4) has won three consecutive games, but has not played since a 69-67 victory over BYU on Dec. 23 in Honolulu. Tuesday’s game will be the Commodores’ SEC opener.

Arkansas (10-3, 0-1 SEC) has lost three of its last four games.



